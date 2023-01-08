Ryan Reynolds is finally reaping the benefits of his investment. The Canadian has already made a very successful career as an actor, and his next project will be “Deadpool 3”. Two years ago, he decided to spread his wings by buying Wrexham AFC, a Welsh football club, to restore it to its former glory.

Reynolds co-owns the club with comedian Rob McElhenny. Although we saw the process of the club’s revival in the documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham”, now the FA Cup has become a chance for the football club to demonstrate its skills. The excited owner Reynolds could not restrain himself, as his team had recently won.

Ryan Reynolds’ Excitement Was Through the Roof with Wrexham AFC Win

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny were overjoyed as their team won the FA Cup. The non-league team won against Coventry City with a score of 4:3. Ryan Reynolds posted a message about the match on Instagram. As Fox Sports mentioned, he shared a story that said, “What. . Fuck. Constitute. Is it happening?” The FA Cup is an annual single—elimination football tournament held in England. The victory of Wrexham AFC was a pleasant surprise for the fans, because many years later they won. While Coventry is a second-tier team and a regular in the EFL championship, Wrexham is a fifth-tier team and participates in the national leagues.

The amazing victory showed that lower-level clubs have the potential to beat higher league clubs. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny have played key roles in Wrexham AFC’s success. They acquired the club, founded in 1864, for 2 million pounds back in 2021. The actor also makes efforts to promote the team by communicating with them and fans.

As the club sees success, Reynolds is also in talks to invest in another sports team. Approaching his homeland, the actor is thinking about buying the Ottawa Senators hockey team. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Wrexham AFC will win the FA Cup this year.

