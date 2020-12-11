What the drama prepared for the next episode with Patrick

ABC launched the long-awaited premiere of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 in mid-November, shocking fans with the return of two beloved characters from Meredith Grey’s past.

As known to all loyal Grey’s Anatomy fans, Derek Shepherd’s return marked the start of Season 17 bringing joy to the millions of viewers of the longest-running medical drama of all time.

During Derek and Meredith’s reunion during their beach dream, they exchanged a few words, leaving Grey’s Anatomy fans missing and wanting more from beloved Dr. McDreamy.

In episode 4, the turn of appearance was for George O’Malley as the best friend of Meredith, who passed away in the fifth season of Grey’s Anatomy. His reunion with the surgeon was more fluid and there was more conversation than with Derek Shepherd.

Undoubtedly, both appearances caused a great impact on the millions of viewers of Grey’s Anatomy, who excited immediately took to social networks to express their impressions of joy.

However, after George O’Malley returned to Grey’s Anatomy on December 3, fans began to beg for more scenes between Derek Shepherd and Meredith Gray.

Well, regular viewers of the medical drama believe that between Meredith and Shepherd, her deceased husband did not have a deep conversation as he did with her friend George hers.

In this sense, the showrunner and executive producer of Gray’s Anatomy, Krista Vernoff referred during an interview about these conversations of Meredith with the characters of her past that are reappearing after so long.

Vernoff said there will be “deeper and richer conversations” between Meredith and McDreamy at the end of this Grey’s Anatomy season 17. She admitted that Derek would reappear and have a more extensive discussion with Meredith. This told Deadline:

“Over time, they’ll be able to have deeper, richer conversations like Meredith and George did. We worked with Patrick for two days. We had two days to capture four episodes, so you don’t get the full meal in one episode.”

Grey’s anatomy fans were disappointed that Meredith had deeper conversations with George than Derek.

“I feel so spoiled that we are having these amazing conversations between Mer and George. But it makes the Mer / Der swap seem SO silly in comparison.”

“I was wondering about this too. Why are we having these great conversations with George but not Derek? I wish she had something with Derek too. Derek is so smiling, while George feels more real.”



