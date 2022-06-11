What tells about the game the complete passage of the Modern Warfare 2 mission

The full completion of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 “Dark Water” mission revealed new details about the game during Summer Game Fest 2022. The upcoming first-person shooter Infinity Ward will be a continuation of Modern Warfare 2019, which itself was a relaunch of a sub-series of modern military shooters that began in 2007. Although the multiplayer mode of the game has not yet been officially introduced, the demonstration of the whole mission of Modern Warfare 2 during Summer Game Fest 2022 gave fans a lot of interesting details about the upcoming title.

Infinity Ward’s favorite Modern Warfare sub-series took Call of Duty players away from World War II and brought them into a realistic approximation of modern battles. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare 2007 features a fascinating cast of soldiers embroiled in a bloody struggle against a Russian ultranationalist group, and over the course of two sequels, these camaraderie and conflicts developed and changed thanks to intense single-player campaigns. In 2019, Infinity War rebooted the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sub-series, which brought back the main characters and villains of the original trilogy, adapting it to modern times.

The upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 looks like a continuation of its predecessor 2019 and retelling Modern Warfare 2 2009. Iconic characters such as Ghost and Soap are returning in Modern Warfare 2, despite the fact that Simon “Ghost” Riley died in the 2009 version of the story, creating a sense of intimacy for longtime fans. The plot of the upcoming shooter will obviously be very different from the original game, and modern innovations will be able to revive the title in terms of gameplay and presentation. While the multiplayer modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are still largely a mystery, the passage of the Dark Water mission at Summer Game Fest 2022 revealed many details about the game’s storyline, first-person shooter gameplay and updated engine.

What “Dark Water” tells about the plot of Modern Warfare 2

In many ways, the Dark Water mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 seems to be a new interpretation of the Unstoppable Crew mission in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and the One Easy Day mission… was yesterday “in Modern Warfare 2 . .” In the iconic Crew Expendable mission from the 2007 Call of Duty story campaign, John “Soap” McTavish, Captain John Price and their team infiltrate an Estonian cargo ship in search of a nuclear device. The water mission begins with the crew silently descending a rope to the deck of the ship, but ends with a bombastic action when the ship begins to sink after an air strike. This exciting mission set the tone for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and its incredibly intense sequels, and Modern Warfare 2 supported it with “The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday”. In this mission, the player infiltrated an oil rig along with Task Force 141, which is clearly similar to “Dark Water”.

The fact that “Dark Water” so closely matches “The Unstoppable Crew” suggests that the upcoming title will be a loose adaptation of 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and its beloved sequel, despite rumors that a drug cartel will be involved in Modern Warfare 2. In the passage of the Summer Game Fest 2022 mission, the Task Force 141 rope goes up to an oil rig, not to a ship, but otherwise the similarity with the “Crew Expendable” is obvious. In both missions, the squad, which includes McTavish, Price and Gaz, silently infiltrates the water structure in search of a nuclear device before dramatically escaping. The threat of nuclear war suggests that the title will again feature Russian terrorist Viktor Zakhaev as the main antagonist, and not drug cartels or other internal threats.

“Dark Water” finally shows the gameplay of Modern Warfare 2

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sub-series does have an exciting plot, but the gameplay of the franchise in the form of a first-person shooter attracts fans the most. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2007 revived and reinvented the genre of first-person shooters thanks to a carefully thought out and ruthlessly intense single-player campaign in which players from all over the world participated in rapid firefights and large-scale combat. Reaction to Modern Warfare 2 has been mixed after a recent trailer revealing the gameplay of the game, but the passage of “Dark Water” at Summer Game Fest 2022 suggests that the Call of Duty campaigns are back and are more impressive than ever.