What Tamra Judge Should Bring to the 17th Season of RHOC

Tamra Judge has confirmed her return in the 17th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and fans can’t wait to see the iconic personality on the screen. Online reaction to the news has been generally positive, and RHOC viewers hope her presence will spice up the show. Recent seasons have not been so well received, but over the years Tamra has been known for bringing entertainment value to the series.

She first appeared on screen in the third season of RHOC and kept her regular role for 12 years. In addition to knowing how to stand up for yourself during a conflict with other actors, Tamra also presented compelling storylines about her personal life. Strained relations with her son and some cracks in the marriage at an early stage made her interesting. In the future, fans saw how she divorced and found a new love with Eddie Judge. Most viewers thought that Tamra really deserved her happy new beginning.

Meanwhile, Tamra’s relationship with her friends and fellow cast members also rarely disappointed. She is known for throwing the first glass of wine in the entire “Real Housewives” franchise. In addition, she constantly has moments with former housewife Vicki Gunvalson. In general, watching how she interacts with new actors is intriguing. There are a few distinctive features of Tamra that fans would like to see when she returns, and it’s time to discuss them:

Calling a Fake

One of Tamra’s most iconic qualities is her tendency to talk about things when she thinks it’s justified. Throughout the time Vicki dated Brooks Ayers, Tamra was always honest in her opinion of him. When Tamra was going through a breakup with her ex Simon Barney, her fellow housewife Gina Kio did not believe Tamra’s accusations of domestic violence. Tamra wasn’t afraid to show how disgusted she was with Gina at a party in season 6, and it went down in RHOC history.

More about her relationship with Eddie

Fans enjoyed watching Tamra’s relationship with Eddie Judge. Having seen her abusive previous relationships on the screens, the audience was well aware of the emotional shock that Tamra experienced before Eddie came on stage. From the long-awaited offer in Bora Bora to the joint opening of the Cut Fitness gym, Eddie has gone far from what Tamra used to do.

Put up with existing actors

Since leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra has done a lot, including her podcast with Teddy Mellencamp, “Two T’s in a Pod.” Tamra openly talked about her relationship with the current housewives of RHOC (and opinions about them) in a podcast. It seems that there is still tension between Tamra and Shannon Storms Beador, which can be checked when Tamra is constantly in the frame. Meanwhile, Tamra and Heather Dubrow are also not doing very well, and Tamra also speaks negatively about Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, saying that their banter in the series seems far-fetched. Fans are intrigued whether Tamra will be able to make amends to the actors when she returns.