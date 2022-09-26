What Superman costume will Henry Cavill wear in “Black Adam”

Fans have seen Henry Cavill in various avatars, from the incarnation of the most powerful alien superhero to the alienated witcher. His costumes have always been the highlight of his characters. Since these outfits enhance the impact of the presentation, we can say that they are a key part of creativity. The famous Superman costume has long been an important choice for children’s cosplay. It has been improvised and modified over the years to best fit the modernization.

Meanwhile, the creators gave it their own touches depending on the version of their storylines, for example, the color of the costume is much darker than in the comics, and the texture is thickened. And now that the long-awaited DC movie “Black Adam” is ready for release, people have started to wonder about Henry’s appearance in it, and the biggest question is: what clothes will he be wearing in this movie? Will it be a version of Joss Whedon or Zack Snyder?

Henry Cavill’s costume is the biggest topic of discussion among people.

According to information distributed by Geekosity, the Superman costume has become a constant concern of fans. Rumor has it that Henry Cavill, who wore a Kryptonian suit from “Man of Steel” to “Justice League,” will return in Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited “Black Adam.” Although nothing has been confirmed, still people want to know what kind of costume he will wear in the movie.

Fans who adore Snyder’s version worry that they won’t see the black suit because it will link Black Adam to Zack’s Justice League, whereas Whedon’s film only follows the blue code. Moreover, the YouTuber said that DC Universe will continue to interpret Zack ​​​​Superman, since this version is more consistent with its origin.

However, the source also stated that the TV shot of Black Adam shared by The Rock angered Snyder’s fans, and the actor deleted the clip, while the actor also appealed to fans for the mistake. As for the costume, insiders have confirmed that Henry Cavill will be seen in Whedon’s blue suit.

Of course, they have a good reason, since Black Adam has black clothes, and if Superman wears the same color, visually it won’t work. Since their costumes have symbolic meaning, for example, the Theta costume shows his inner darkness, and the Superman costume reflects hope. So they both play opposite roles in the movie.