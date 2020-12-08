What Stage Are We In The Price Movement Of Bitcoin ?

Bitcoin (BTC) price increased by almost 100% in just 2 months, stimulating the whole market. The last similar movement of the BTC / USD parity was seen in 2017 and, to a small extent, in 2019. In the continuation of parabolic rises like this, seeing a very sharp decline encourages investors to think. So, has the Bitcoin market cycle come to a downward phase?

Glassnode, one of the most well-known data analysis companies in the crypto money industry, shared very detailed graphs about the BTC market cycle. Glassnode CTO Rafael Schultze-Kraft guided investors on this alarming issue by sharing both his personal opinion and clear data.

According to the Fear and Greed Index, November 2020 was the “greedy month” in Bitcoin history. Although this development signaled investors that a sharp decline could be experienced soon, Schultze-Kraft made a completely different statement.

According to the summary statement made by the famous CTO, many indicators are still far from the summit. Schultze-Kraft stated that if events unfold similar to the rally in 2017, the price of Bitcoin could “rise 10 times from this point”. This calculation means approximately $ 190,000 BTC unit price.

So which indicators give signals in this direction?

1/ Where are we in the #Bitcoin market cycle? A look at some of the most important on-chain market indicators. TLDR: Insanely bullish, most metrics are far from the top. If things develop anything like 2017, we could see more than 10x $BTC from here. A THREAD 👇 pic.twitter.com/d1jU0h5fxA — Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) December 8, 2020

According to Glassnode data and CTO, the differences between the indicators that indicate that the current rally has a way to go and the peaks reached in 2017 can be listed as follows:

MVRV score:

The MVRV indicator basically approaches the total market value from a different perspective. In this indicator, the prices of the cryptocurrencies in circulation at the date of purchase are added to calculate the total market value of a cryptocurrency.

According to Glassnode data, the MVRV indicator was only up to 34% of its 2017 level and there is a 66% way to go. It is seen that the price increased by 1,150% at that time. At the current price, it appears that this corresponds to the BTC unit price of $ 240,000.

Unrealized profit / loss

The rate of unrealized profit or loss also appears to point to $ 286,000 for the BTC price. In other words, this indicator, which experienced an increase of 1,400% from the bottom when it peaked in 2017, is now about 22% behind the peak point.

Reserve risk

The reserve risk ratio is also approximately 89% behind that seen at the peak dates in 2017. Schultze-Kraft hinted that the BTC / USD pair could rise up to $ 240,000, according to this indicator, which summarizes the confidence long-term investors have in their BTCs, and the price movement of BTC in 2017. Of course, this price was put forward by looking at the indicator’s performance and peak point in 2017.

Market volume / thermocap ratio

The indicator showing the amount of investment made by miners for the security of the network, that is the ratio of Thermocap to the total market value, also points to a growth of 75%. When the BTC price rose from the bottom to the peak in 2017, this indicator also increased by 625% and the limits were pushed. The 625% increase points to $ 138,000 for BTC.

SOPR for long term investors

This indicator, also known as HODLers, can be expressed as the difference between the fee paid by long-term investors to initially buy BTC and the fee charged when selling. The current indicator has an increase rate of only 13% compared to its 2017 peak. The mobility of the bitcoin price in 2017 brought a 1.620% increase for this indicator. This corresponds to approximately $ 328,000 Bitcoin price.

MVRV for long term investors

Schultze-Kraft emphasized that this indicator is 87% behind its level in 2017. According to Glassnode data, if the BTC price repeats its 1,340% increase as in this indicator, the levels of $ 274,000 can be seen at once.

Glassnode made an important warning at the end of the CTO announcement and the data presented:

“As usual, none of this is financial advice. Do your own research. “



