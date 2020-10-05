What song will Emme sing at her mother’s wedding

Emme, Jennifer López’s daughter, could sing at her mother’s wedding with Alex Ródriguez, what song will she interpret?

In an exclusive clip from Daily Pop, Emme Muñiz made fun of her role in the nuptials of her mother Jennifer López with Alex Rodríguez. Specifically, the 12-year-old could sing at the long-awaited wedding.

In the video you can see Justin Sylvester from E! asking Emme, “Your mom will probably ask you to sing at her wedding. What song would you sing at her wedding?”

What song will Jennifer Lopez’s daughter sing?

While Emme seems excited about the idea of ​​singing at Jennifer and Alex’s wedding, she feels torn trying to choose a song.

“That’s a good question,” says actress and singer Jennifer Lopez’s daughter with her ex Marc Anthony. “Well, a song that I think she would sing is a song that connects her and me.” The song? “You are My Sunshine.”

“He sang that to me every day when I was little, when I went to sleep,” said J.Lo’s daughter.

However, this song selection is not a given as Emme says she is “thinking of a song that also connects Jennifer and Alex.”

Emme is no stranger to acting, having teamed up with her mother for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

When will J.Lo and Alex Rodríguez get married?

As many will remember in March 2019, the Hustlers actress and the retired baseball legend got engaged. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the engaged couple postponed their wedding planned for summer 2020 in Italy.

“They have been struggling for weeks with this decision, but without returning to normal in the near future, the couple felt that postponing the wedding was the safest and wisest option,” said a news source revealed in May.

“Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not take place in late summer as anticipated.” According to the informant, the couple still hope to “have the wedding of their dreams” when the time is right. ”

Later in May, J.Lo herself shared on NBC’s Today: “Nobody knows because there is really no planning at the moment. You just have to wait and see how this all plays out, and it’s disappointing in a level”.

“I’m a little heartbroken because we had big plans,” added singer Jennifer Lopez.

Hopefully, J.Lo and A.Rod can see that those plans, including Emme’s performance, come to fruition sooner rather than later.



