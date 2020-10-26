What should we expect from 2021 according to numerology

Numerology is responsible for analyzing the energy and hidden messages found in universal numbers. The year that is to come, 2021, is known as ‘the year 5’ because it is the result of adding all its figures (2 + 0 + 2 + 1 = 5).

All people have a personal number that is the result of adding our day, month and year of birth and reducing it to one figure (with the exception of the master numbers 11, 22, 33 and 44). The same happens with the years; each one has a universal number that characterizes it.

These numbers are used to look to the future and, according to this discipline, they can reveal what destiny holds for us.

Numerologically, 2021 will be a year in which we will all be able to make the changes that we have been thinking about for a long time and that we will not make in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Year 5” invites us to pursue new initiatives, curiosity and the desire for freedom will be present, as explained in an article Astrocentro. However, this year will also reveal our weaknesses and test us with temptations; it will be an excellent time to get rid of our taboos and what weighed on us last year.

The energy of 2021 warns that we could discover a new environment, very different from the one we live in 2020, so it is likely that we are in tune with ourselves, although we must be cautious with impatience.

Numerology sees 2021 as a year where the situations of tension that we were dragging on will gradually loosen and it will be a moment of reconciliation; In other words, better times are coming, according to Fernando Ángel Coronado on his online site Ccursosdenumerología.es.



