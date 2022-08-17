What should the new Fable take from Fable 2

Xbox is still in desperate need of its own exclusives. While recent games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been exactly what Xbox needs, being high-quality AAA exclusives that give grounds for actual Xbox ownership, the future is a bit unclear for the publisher. While the new Gears of War is undoubtedly just around the corner, and the new Forza Motorsport has been revealed, the rest of the Xbox’s future roster once again seems eerily empty. The confirmed reboot/continuation of Fable, however, is one of the few standouts.

Created on the original Xbox back in 2004, the Fable franchise takes a lot of mythical, fantastic images and subverts them in a unique dark and funny way. While the series’ lead developer and public face, Peter Molyneux, may not be the most reliable person in the industry, the Fable series is one of the few of his games that really came close to the insane promises he makes during press meetings. But with the advent of the new Fable, it’s time for the series to do its best, building on the past and moving the series forward.

link: What should the new Fable take from Fable 3

What should Fable take from Fable 2

Released in 2008 for the Xbox 360, Fable 2 is considered the best part of the fantasy role-playing game franchise. If the first Fable destroyed all expectations and surprised the audience with its charm, wit and distinctive style, then Fable 2 added meaningful gameplay to it, providing one of the most intense role-playing games for Xbox 360 and one of the most extensive.

Although Fable 3 is generally considered a solid high-budget adventure, longtime fans of the series consider Fable 2 to be the best game. Although fans will point out countless reasons for their decision, it mostly boils down to two vital factors: the game’s combat system and its world. If the new Fable is going to draw inspiration from past games, then Fable 2 is definitely the best place to look.

The first Fable had a competent, fairly responsive combat system, with fencing, spells and ranged combat that combined well with each other, creating a tactical combat system. Fable 2 took this concept and brought it to the maximum, creating a combat system that is equally complex and accessible. Unlike its sequel, Fable 2 allows players to target individual parts of the enemy’s body, giving the player more freedom in approaching combat and rewarding strategy.

Fable 2 has also raised the bar thanks to the huge number and variety of weapons on offer. In close combat, players could find katanas, cutlasses, long swords, cleavers, axes, maces and hammers, with at least five different positions in each category. As for ranged weapons, players could find revolver pistols, wind-up pistols, flintlocks, blunderbusses, rifles, and three different types of crossbows, again, at least a few different types in each category. In addition, players could mix and match weapon upgrades, further customizing the desired build.

The new Fable may also want to draw inspiration from Fable 2’s approach to the open world. The open world of Fable 2 is divided into 13 different regions, each of which has its own distinctive appearance, musical cues and atmosphere. Unlike other open-world games, in Fable 2, all regions feel like an integral part of the game world, assigning each of them its own economy rating. Throughout Fable 2, players can increase this economic rank by building new buildings and helping the residents of the region. As the ranking of the economy increases and each region becomes more prosperous, the open world of Fable 2 begins to look more like a living, breathing place, and not just a space through which the player must pass on the way to the next mission.

Fable is in development for PC and Xbox Series X.