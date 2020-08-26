What should Jin’s ideal daughter measure be?

Find out if you meet the height parameters that Jin considers are the perfect ones for his ideal girl.

BTS is the group of Korean boys that has all the ARMY around the world going crazy and it is not for less because each of them has a special attraction to conquer.

Faced with those girls who are in love with idols, now they have been the ones who revealed the ideal height of their future girlfriend, so many should be attentive to what the vocalist and dancer of the band, Jin, has especially commented.

There is no doubt that Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, RM and Jungkook form one of the most famous K-pop bands in the world, singers and rappers do not stop for a second, they have many activities such as interviews, promotions and other dynamics to live with ARMY.

That is why the group of the company Big Hit Entertainment has a presence all over the world, taking their music and the message of ‘Love Yourself’ to all the parts where their work is heard, they are also important figures in activism being image of various social campaigns.

It must be made clear that although the members of the Bangtan Boys are currently very focused on their professional careers as musicians, producers, lyricists, models and actors, at some point in their lives they will also want to feel fulfilled in other facets such as the love.

In tune with this and as it is normal throughout the world that everyone has an ideal type of girl or boy, the members of BTS are no exception, so on different occasions, Korean pop idols have talked about skills and The appearance they would like their future partner to have, so in this case we will only reveal about vocalist Kim Seok-jin.

The ideal height of BTS’s Jin’s girl

Kim Seok Jin has a very shapely body, the idol of the K-Pop group stated that the perfect height of her future partner is between 1 meter 60 centimeters and 1 meter 66 centimeters.

