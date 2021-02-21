With the climbing of crypto money, graphics cards have become even more important. Especially high-end graphics cards such as RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070, which were launched in the last quarter of last year, have energized the market. Despite the superior technology, graphics cards still suffer from overheating! Graphics cards can reach serious temperatures even if they are maintained. So “What should be the ideal video card temperature? What to do for the overheated graphics card? How to check the video card temperature? ” It is important to know the answer to such questions.

Video cards that allow you to play games with high graphics and perform operations such as video rendering are sensitive hardware that requires constant maintenance and control.

How is the video card temperature measured?

With the Windows 10 2004 update, the video card temperature can now be measured in Windows without third-party applications. After entering the task manager, go to the “Performance” tab and check the video card temperature in the section that says GPU temperature. If the video card temperature is not visible or there is no GPU tab, update the video card software. Check if the value displayed is the ideal video card temperature.

What should be the ideal and maximum graphics card temperature?

Graphics cards are computer hardware that allow you to get high-level performance from high-graphic computer games and various software. In fact, it is quite normal for the graphics cards to get hot, this indicates that the graphics card is working efficiently. What matters is whether there is a balance between the load and the ideal graphics card temperature. Graphics cards often heat up to 30-50 degrees when the system is not under load. When a computer game or an application with high system requirements is opened, it is normal for these numbers to increase to 80 degrees.

If the video card goes above 80-85 degrees under load, this means there is a problem. These ratings vary for each graphics card model. However, the maximum accepted temperature is between 80-85 degrees.

The ideal temperature should be 30-35 degrees when the video card is idle, and the ideal temperature should be between 60 and 80 degrees when the video card is under load.

If you have a video card whose temperature exceeds the above-mentioned conditions under the conditions we specified, follow the steps below without wasting any time.

What should we do if the video card is overheating?

First, check the driver (software) updates of your graphics card:

One of the biggest causes of the heat problem is that the video card driver is not up to date. Outdated video card cannot work at full capacity. This causes the overloaded card to overheat. For this reason, working of your card in an up-to-date manner will ensure that you get full performance from applications and games.

Perform fan cleaning of your graphics card:

A graphics card fan used for a long time gets dust easily; this causes overheating. This prevents you from getting the performance you want. For this reason, the first thing you do should be graphics card fan cleaning. To do this, all you have to do is clean the fan of your graphics card with a sensitive brush. You should be very careful while cleaning the fan because the graphics card fans are susceptible to breakage because they are sensitive.

Change the thermal paste of your video card:

Thermal paste is called paste that transfers the heat generated on the processor to the heatsink more easily by eliminating the air gaps between the processor and the heatsink. Thermal pastes make heat conduction faster. Thus, it prevents overheating. For this reason, if your card is getting hot, one of the biggest reasons is that the thermal paste inside it loses its effect.

To change the thermal paste of the graphics card, you need to; You will carefully remove the graphics card fan and clean the thermal paste that has lost its effect, then you will see the difference after applying a good quality thermal paste on the processor. Replacing the thermal paste once a year will increase the life of your card. Thus, it will allow it to work with the ideal graphics card temperature.

If the problem persists despite the methods you used, it’s probably time to replace your graphics card. Unfortunately, the graphics cards become out of date over time and do not uninstall new games and applications. The games and applications it cannot handle put too much load on the graphics cards, causing them to overheat.