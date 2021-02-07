What should be considered when buying a monitor?

Technology equipment continues to develop and renew day by day. In the current period, the hardware that became necessary especially for the users to work more efficiently and to manage the work flow in a controlled manner, also contains many details. These details, which are important at the point of purchase, have become especially important in terms of price performance. For this reason, in this article, we have compiled the points you should pay attention to when purchasing the monitor, which is one of the most important technological equipment.

Display Type

The first thing to consider when choosing a monitor is the screen, that is, the panel type. There are two types of panels commonly used in monitors on the market today. The first of these is the TN panel, which stands out for its cheap price and high screen refresh rates. The other is the IPS panel, which is very successful in terms of color representation and is the choice of professional users. This panel type has lower response time and refresh rates than TN panels.

When choosing a monitor, you should choose the panel according to your usage area. If you are a professional user, you can choose IPS panel and for daily use TN panel.

Screen size

Another thing you should pay attention to when choosing a monitor is the screen size. While you will find monitors with many different screen sizes on the market, it will be beneficial for you to choose your needs at the point of purchase. For example, if you need to do extensive tasks together, you should choose a 27-32 inch monitor. However, at the point of daily use, a 24 inch monitor will meet your needs.

Resolution

Although 1920 × 1080 Full HD monitors are quite common in the monitor market today, 2K and 4K monitors have also gained importance recently. You are planning to make a long-term investment in screen resolution, which has alternatives that you can choose according to your purpose of use, you can choose a 2K or 4K monitor.

However, at the point of daily use, let us state that it is still suitable for use in Full HD resolution monitors and meets the needs.

Refresh Rate

The refresh rate, which is more important for gamers, has many varieties in today’s monitors. In general, there are 60 and 75 Hz monitors in the market, but there are monitors that offer a refresh range of 120, 144, 165, 240 or even 360 Hz.

At this point, if you are a hardcore gamer and you intend to buy the monitor for gaming, you should choose monitors that offer high refresh rates. However, for daily use, 60 or 75 Hz monitors will meet your needs.

Reaction time

The response time, known as the color changing speed of the pixels on the screen, is measured in “milliseconds”. There are monitors in the market with a response time of many milliseconds starting from 1 ms. If you are going to buy a gaming monitor, it is important that the device has a fast response time of 1 ms.

However, monitors with 2-7 ms response values ​​at the point of daily use will see your business. In addition, if you are going to buy a professional monitor, it will be useful to choose a monitor with a low response time.

Screen Brightness and Contrast Ratio

Contrast value and brightness value are important factors in terms of both your eye health and the accuracy of the colors you get from the monitor. When choosing a monitor, be careful to choose at least 200 candles per square meter.

The contrast ratio, which defines the difference between the brightest and darkest images that the screen can show, is especially important for professional users in choosing a monitor. When buying a monitor, you should choose a device with a contrast value of at least 1000: 1. However, for an average value, our recommendation is to choose a monitor with a contrast of 3000: 1.