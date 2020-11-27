What Shakira !, Gabriela Spanic shines on stage

The beautiful actress Gabriela Spanic showed that not only Shakira moves her hips in a masterful way and she took her best dance steps for Dancing With The Stars

The beautiful actress Gabriela Spanic, who achieved enormous international success thanks to her starring role in La Usurpadora, has proven not only to be an excellent actress, but also a dancer and that she could easily get on with Shakira.

The beautiful Venezuelan is part of the participants of Dancing With The Stars, where she performed in this eighth week with the purest style of the Colombian singer Shakira.

Gabriela Spanic wore a very shiny purple suit, which had a pronounced neckline at the top and was full of “beards” on her hips, which placed more emphasis on her hip movements. To complement her outfit, the star that gave life to Paola Bracho wore her curly and light hair, which also reminded the Colombian star.

Gaby Spanic’s freshness and vitality were more than evident on stage, where she moved her hips like never before and looked more than spectacular with her partner.

The beautiful actress shared on her Instagram account some images of her presentation in the broadcast and to the delight of her followers she shared a solo photograph where she looks really beautiful, beautiful.

Although many say that Gabriela Spanic has already made some aesthetic touch-ups and they have even assured that it is better for her to stop, noting that they have not favored her. Many of her loyal followers defend her and emphasize that she is a really beautiful woman.

The protagonist of La Usurpadora looks really jovial over time and has a really spectacular anatomy. Her toned legs have become the enjoyment of viewers week after week.

The beautiful Gaby has proven not only to be beautiful and talented, but also a very strong woman. Recently, the actress faced one of the saddest moments of her life, as she had to say goodbye to her mother.

As Gabriela Spanic became known, spoke by phone with her mother and shortly after, received another call, the one she would have liked never to receive, they notify her mother’s departure.

Spanic shared an emotional message for the woman who gave him life on social networks and pointed out how proud she was of her and of everything she had taught her family; including the fortress.

Like a professional, the actress quickly returned to her work commitments and continued more than strong in the Dancing With The Stars competition.

Gabriela Spanic shared that the program is very close to the end and has asked her followers to continue supporting her partner and her.

Gabriela became famous worldwide by demonstrating her enormous acting talent by playing the twins Paola and Paulina in the telenovela La Usurpadora, which she starred in alongside Fernando Colunga.

The story recounted the life of a pair of sisters separated at birth. Paola, rich and sophisticated, meets Paulina and realizes that they are exactly the same. Paola wants to travel the world with her handsome lover and for this she thinks of a plan, for Paulina to supply her with her husband, her children and her family; But what Paola Bracho did not count on is that Paulina and her husband would end up in love and the whole family captivated by the tenderness of their sister.

This melodrama liked the public so much that it went around the world, for which both Gaby Spanic and Fernando Colunga are recognized internationally.



