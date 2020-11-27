What sets the series apart from other vampire stories

The Vampire Diaries features some of the time-honored lore of the vampire lore, but the show also introduces its own elements to bloodthirsty demons.

A human must come into contact with vampire blood

The rule that vampire blood is necessary to drive transformation from human to bloodsucker has been around for generations of vampire stories, and The Vampire Diaries is no different.

However, humans hoping to become a creature of the night in The Vampire Diaries must consume vampire blood orally or by injection, or have a vampire’s blood spilled onto an open wound.

A vampire in transition must drink human blood

The Vampire Diaries states early on that to complete the transformation from human to vampire, a newly created vampire must consume human blood. Animal blood is not enough to sustain transformation.

A human doesn’t need to die in the process, and vampires can use unconventional methods to obtain the necessary blood, such as stealing bags from blood donors or feeding on a recently deceased human in The Vampire Diaries.

The originals were created by Black Magic

The original vampires, the Mikaelson clan, were not created with the blood of a vampire, but by black magic. Mikaelson’s matriarch Esther used black magic to ensure the eternal protection of her five surviving children in The Vampire Diaries.



