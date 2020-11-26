What Sam Heughan thinks of Jamie Fraser’s death scene

Jamie was seriously injured during the fight between the two men at the Battle of Culloden that we saw in Outlander, he was lying dying on the field as night fell and the redcoats celebrated his victory. A poignant scene showed Jamie sprawled in the grass with his fellow fallen soldiers as he prepared to submit to death.

He attempted to cross through but stopped short of doing so after seeing a vision of his beloved wife walking through the carnage and calling out his name, pulling him off the brink.

The vision turned out to actually be that one of Jamie’s fellow Jacobites was trying to get him to react to get him off the battlefield due to finding him clinging to life. Speaking about this moment, actor Sam Heughan said:

“I feel like on the battlefield he is slowly heading towards death and further and further towards the stars and she is coming towards him.”

His words suggest it was an important moment in history, and there are also fan theories about this scene, hypothesizing that this is the point where Jamie’s ghost traveled to the future from Culloden to his wife in the decade. 1940.

Jamie suffered for two decades without Claire as he faced his own challenges on the other side of the stones.

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon has already said that her story will conclude with Jamie’s ghost meeting with his future wife in Inverness in the 1940s before traveling through the stones.

But what Jamie’s ghost will tell Claire remains a mystery at this stage and won’t be revealed until the final novel is published or the latest Outlander series airs.

Either way, this final exchange between Jamie and Claire is likely to be deeply moving, which may explain why it got lost in time in the first place.



