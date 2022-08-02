What role will Kelani play in the 3rd season of The L Word: Generation Q?

Grammy-nominated lesbian artist Kelani will star in the third season of “The Words of L: Generation Q,” but her role could have a big impact on the series. The third season of Showtime’s Generation Q is likely to air in late 2022 and is currently in production. The L Word: Generation Q will celebrate Kelani’s first acting performance, allowing the singer to open up and show herself from the other side.

Kelani, who uses the pronouns she/they, shared that they are fans of both the original series, L Word, and its reboot, Generation Q, in which fan favorites Bette Porter, Alice Piezeki, Shane McCutchen and Tina Kennard returned. together with a new generation of stars. She even wrote on Instagram that she wants to participate in the show in 2021, and now that time has come. The first two seasons saw a mix of past and present, with a more diverse representation of LGBTQ and more drama, but it’s unclear how Kelani will fit into The L Word: Generation Q season 3.

Related: Dana’s Death is the most Heartbreaking Moment of L Word

Kelani has not revealed whether they will be playing themselves or the original character, but they will join a stellar list of previous guest stars, including Rosie O’Donnell, Megan Rapinoe and Roxanne Gay. Rapinoe and Gay played themselves as guests on Alice’s fictional talk show, and O’Donnell played the role of Tina’s fiancee Carrie, who is likely to return in the third season of The L Word: Generation Q. In the third season, if Kelani plays herself, The L Word: Generation Q showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan and creator Ilene Chaiken will have to find a new way to introduce her. Rapinoe and Gay also didn’t announce their roles until after their episodes aired, so it’s likely that the singer will play the original character, offering great potential for how they will be presented and what kind of connection they will have with the main characters.

How Kelani Could Fit into the L Word: Generation Q Season 3

In the finale of the second season of The L Word: Generation Q, Finley ended up in rehab due to an alcohol-related disorder, Alice found a potential wedding ring in Tom’s bag during the flight to the first stop of her book tour, Dani was arrested on charges of contempt of court. court, and Tina showed up on her Bette’s doorstep after breaking off her engagement to Carrie. In a press release, Showtime says: “What results of all these difficult affairs of life and love will be revealed in the third season.” If season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q continues from where the previous season left off, the core group of characters will be somewhat separated, at least temporarily, with Finley in rehab and Alice on her book tour, which will allow for a change of scenery and even more ways to introduce the character of Kelani.

Whatever role Kelani plays in the third season of The L Word: Generation Q, she is sure to shake things up even more. In an Instagram post announcing Kelani’s participation in the show, Generation Q castmate Gillian Mercardo, who plays Maribel, commented, “They’re not READY.” Ready or not, viewers will have to wait until the end of the year to see how Kelani will affect the show when they show up.