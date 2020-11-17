What role did Facebook and Twitter play in the elections?

Mark Zuckerberg and Dorsey will be questioned and will have to testify about election measures taken by Facebook and Twitter.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, and Jack Dorsey, director of Twitter, will appear before members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning, November 17, to defend their companies’ actions to moderate the speech.

It is the second time in two months that the two CEOs are testifying, but this will likely have more fireworks than their last appearance as their companies took a central role during the recent elections.

You will probably face a lot of questions about how your social media handled votes related posts, videos and photos. Both companies increased their labeling of election misinformation, including posts by President Trump, while increasing false and misleading content.

What You Should Know About Zuckerberg and Dorsey Hearing

When and where will it take place? The hearing begins at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Zuckerberg and Mr. Dorsey will appear via video conference. They will receive questions from the 22 committee members, some of whom will be in the committee meeting room on Capitol Hill, and others will also appear via video conference.

What will be discussed? The committee chairman, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, called the hearing in October after Twitter and Facebook tagged or limited the scope of a New York Post article about Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. , due to the information that was leaked and misleading.

Executives, who have appeared before Congress multiple times in recent years about data privacy, misinformation in the 2016 election, and content moderation, will likely receive numerous repeated questions about how their companies have improved efforts to protect to consumers and moderate content without stifling speech.

But they will also face new questions, including whether an ongoing ban on political ads could jeopardize the second round of the Senate in Georgia and why hateful content is still allowed on their sites.

President Trump and his Republican allies have resisted actions by Twitter and Facebook to repeatedly tag and hide the president’s posts for violations of the policies against the dissemination of false and misleading information about the elections. Twitter was particularly active in tagging Trump’s tweets on Election Day and days after.

Members such as Ted Cruz from Texas and Josh Hawley from Missouri are expected to criticize Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg for what they describe as conservative censorship, claims that are unsubstantiated.

Democrats are expected to direct their anger more toward Facebook for acting alone during the election to flag Trump’s misinformation about voter fraud and his false claims of victory. Democrats say Facebook and Twitter have been too lax on disinformation and hate speech, allowing figures like Steve Bannon, who recently called for the beheading of Dr. Anthony Fauci, to keep their Facebook account. They will also signal an increase in anti-Muslim content on Facebook and an increase in hate content on social media.

What else can we learn in hearing from Zuckerberg and Dorsey?

The hearing could shed new insights into Washington’s post-election temperature and provide clues for a legislative agenda next year, which is expected to include new restrictions on the power of tech companies. Republicans and Democrats have called for reforms to the 1996 law called Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which grants legal immunity to online platforms for third-party content.

Somagnews was informed that other issues could include competition and data privacy. Several committee members have raised concerns about the concentration of power among tech giants like Facebook, Google and Amazon, and some have called for some reforms to antitrust laws. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, for example, has proposed changes to update competition laws to better address the tech sector.



