What products will Apple introduce today?

Apple, which appeared with the iPhone 12 series on October 13, is holding another event today, on November 10. It is wondered what products will be introduced in this “One More Thing” event, which will take place less than a month later.

The focus of the event will be Macs with ARM processors. We say Macs, because the future of which products is still not clear. Some sources argue that the ARM processor Macbook Air will be introduced, while others argue that the 13-inch Macbook Pro with ARM processor will also be released at this event.

Which products will be promoted at the One More Thing event?

The company, which has achieved a serious success with Apple A series processors in iPhones and iPads, aims a great advantage in its computers with the transition to ARM processors. Compared to Intel processors currently used in Mac models, it is promised that power consumption will decrease, but performance will increase. At the same time, with the transition to ARM, iOS applications will be enabled to work on these computers.

Apple announced for the first time that it would switch to ARM processor at WWDC 2020 event and stated that it plans to launch the first model by the end of the year. In this context, ARM Macs or Macs are definitely looked after today.

macOS Big Sur, AirPods Studio, AirTag

Big Sur update, which Mac users are eagerly waiting for, is expected to be released tonight. In the worst case, the release date of macOS Bir Sur is expected to be announced. So users want the silence on this matter to be broken.

Of course, it would not be right to say that only Macs will be introduced in this event. When we look at the leaks in general, a new headset (called AirPods Studio) and various accessories such as AirTag are among the products that may come.



