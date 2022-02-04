What Premieres To See This Weekend On Netflix February 4-6

Netflix: The first weekend of February arrives, and it does so with water in some parts of the country and with a winter cold in general throughout the peninsula. You feel like staying home, and if that’s going to be your plan, we’ll tell you everything you can see about premieres for the weekend, in addition to remembering that in these five days everything has come.

Among the highlights we have Raised by Wolves, the dystopian series produced by Ridley Scott returns with its second season in which two androids continue to fight to defend their human ‘children’ raised by them on a mysterious and virgin planet, from precisely other humans who want to take them away.

Reacher Season 1 also premieres, based on the character and the two films starring Tom Cruise: Jack Reacher is a veteran military police investigator who has just returned to civilian life, a nomad without a phone who travels with the most essential for the country to explore the nation it once served.

Netflix bets on romanticism in Through my window, Raquel has been crazy about Ares, her attractive and mysterious neighbor, all her life. She observes him without being seen and it is that, much to her regret, they have not exchanged a word. Raquel is very clear about her goal: to get Ares to fall in love with her. But she is not an innocent child and she is not willing to lose everything along the way, least of all herself.

And for murder and comedy too with Murderville: Eccentric Inspector Terry Seattle (Will Arnett, LEGO Batman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) teams up with celebrity guests to investigate a series of murders in this improv-based police comedy .

And for fans of the wonderful duo that is always the supernatural and comedy, we have Wellington Paranormal, a spin-off of the masterful What We Do in the Shadows that follows in the wake of Taika Waititi’s absurd and quality comedy, and that follows to Minogue and O’Leary, two policemen who are dedicated to investigating all kinds of paranormal events that are taking place in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, with ghosts, Nosferatu-style vampires or horrendous creatures nicknamed ‘Cheese Face’.

