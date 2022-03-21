What premieres to see this week of March 21-27 on Netflix

Netflix: We are facing the penultimate full week of March -the next one is a transition week and we will have the last releases of this month and the first ones of April. And although some of the platforms save their great assets for the last day of the month -such as Disney + with Moon Knight-, the most anticipated premiere of the year almost on Netflix arrives this week. Because this week Los Bridgertons are back.

The second season of The Bridgertons, which last year became one of Netflix’s mega-hits of the year, brings back the period series based on the novels by Julia Quinn that unravels the ins and outs of British high society from a couple of centuries ago, with the lives of eight close-knit brothers, members of the powerful Bridgerton family, trying to find love.

We also have Granizo, a famous television meteorologist, Miguel Flores, becomes public enemy number one when he fails to prevent a terrible hail storm. This will force him to flee from the great capital of Buenos Aires to find refuge in his hometown of Córdoba, which will lead to a journey of rediscovery that is as absurd as it is human.

We also have on HBO MAX Julia, the portrait of the life of Julia Child, pioneer of television cooking shows. And among the documentaries, the One Perfect Shot series stands out, which, inspired by the Twitter account of the same name, immerses in the art of cinematography at the hands of Ava DuVernay.

Amazon Prime Video brings quite a few things: In movies we have several powerful releases in addition to Deep Water, since the remake of Candyman that Jordan Peele produced, which brings us back the iconic and tragic African-American character of the original slasher saga who returns to take revenge in those who summon it. And La Abuela, by Paco Plaza, a terrifying story of claustrophobic home spaces in which a granddaughter who takes care of her grandmother will live a nightmare in the house and the person who saw her grow up.

And furthermore, fans of Kristen Stewart will have a double date with her, since on the one hand she is in Spencer, the biography of Diana of Wales in which the actress outlines one of her best performances; and the new version of Charlie’s Angels, in which she comes out of total ‘bad ass’ with a character with whom she has a great time, although the film was one of the mega-flops of 2019 at the box office.

