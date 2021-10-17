What pandemic crisis? Kimetsu no Yaiba Reveals Strong 2020 Income

Through a Japanese financial medium, the money that Kimetsu no Yaiba has generated as a franchise was revealed and it is impressive

Kimetsu no Yaiba is an established franchise in Japan and the rest of the world. The manga began in February 2016, but it was only until its anime’s premiere in April 2019 that its popularity literally exploded.

Not only in that country, but all over the world. It was after that it began to expand into the world of cinema, novels and the most varied products. That’s why the profits started to pile up… up to 900 billion yen!

Kimetsu no Yaiba expanded in many ways

The figure mentioned above equates, at the current exchange rate, to about $ 7.9 billion. What does that amount contemplate? Well, the most varied products, from the manga itself to derivative novels.

Likewise, the sales of Blu-ray and DVD of both the anime and the film itself. Added to that is the digital and physical sales of the songs in the series, such as the song Gurenge performed by the singer LiSA.

Also movie tickets to see Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train both in Japan and other countries and an infinity of products. Among them figures, toys, food, clothes and even toilet paper.

Yes, as ridiculous as this paper sounds, it is sold in the land of the Rising Sun. If we want to clarify some things, the manga published by Shueisha alone generated 87 million dollars in 2019 and $ 385 million in 2020.

Earnings only correspond to just two years

The Gurenge theme contributed $ 2.6 million in 2019 and $ 4.4 million in 2020. The animated film is one of the largest contributors to the figure mentioned at the beginning.

In Japan it grossed about $ 367.6 million in theaters for several months, and when it was shown in other countries it continued to stand out. Currently, it exceeds $ 450 million dollars. It is evident that the series is a ‘money-making machine’.

This information was published by the Japanese financial medium Toyo Keizai. It only corresponds to two years and we will have to wait for the results of 2021.

But with the premiere of the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba it is clear that the money will continue to accumulate. The same can be said for the new video game that came out recently for consoles. Who knows how much more money this franchise will make in the years to come.