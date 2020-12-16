What other role will Hunter Schafer play in her show?

HBO confirmed the release date for the next special shortly after the first special aired on Sunday December 4, the announcement also revealed that Schafer will be more involved in telling Jules’ story than ever. The upcoming Euphoria special will premiere on HBO platforms on January 24, this includes HBO Max and HBO Now.

Unlike the first episode special, which was written and directed exclusively by series creator Sam Levinson, the Jules special will be co-written by Levinson and Schafer. Hunter Schafer who plays the role of Jules will also receive a co-producer credit.

On the other hand, the second season of Euphoria was preparing to begin filming shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of many film and television productions.

The two special episodes were conceived by Levinson as a way to develop the main characters, Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer), with a production scale more favorable to the pandemic.

The first special focused on Rue and was called “Trouble Don’t Last Always”. Her running time was devoted to a lengthy conversation between Rue and her Narcotics Anonymous backer, Ali (Colman Domingo), following her relapse in the season one finale.

With a simple setting with few speaking roles, the special was able to film under stricter security protocols. While details are scant at the moment, viewers can probably expect a similar scope and atmosphere to Jules’ next special.

The specials in general will act as a bridge to Season 2, whenever it opens. At the time of writing, Euphoria season 2 has not started filming.

Following the 2020 Emmy Awards, HBO President Casey Bloys announced a start date for the season in early 2021. With typical production timelines in mind, the show could return in late 2021 or early 2022.



