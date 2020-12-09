What other Captain America power do we need to discover

What if the MCU hadn’t told us all about Captain America’s powers?

If Steve Rogers retired at the end of Avengers Endgame, one theory would be that he would return thanks to this character from the X-Men. Until we know if Chris Evans will play the role of Captain America again in the MCU, let’s take a look at the other powers of this member of the Avengers. As we already know, the “Vita-Rays” he received instantly transformed him into a super-soldier with broad shoulders, endowed with extraordinary strength, endurance and intelligence. Nevertheless, Screen Rant reveals that Steve Rogers would benefit from other advantages that the MCU has not yet revealed to us …

It is in the comics that the American site fished this information. Indeed, it would seem that in addition to being beautiful and athletic, Captain America would be endowed with a particularly hypnotizing tone of voice. Many enemies say they did not dare to face him for this reason, for fear of being beaten in advance when hearing him speak. While Steve Rogers’ personality was not altered by the Super Serum, it is possible that his injection affected his pheromones, body language and aura. This “gift” is perhaps not to be considered as a power strictly speaking, but his charisma is certainly more powerful than that of other superheroes! In the meantime, if you already miss Chris Evans’ Captain America, the actor will soon be featured in The Gray Man on Netflix.



