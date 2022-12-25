Movies available to watch on TV for Christmas this year will include some classic movies and a selection on the theme of Christmas.

On the eve of the main event, TV programs on December 25 include some of the most beloved Christmas movies.

“Real Love” will air on ITV on Christmas Night, and earlier in the day “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” will be shown on Channel 4. For those who have had enough of the festivities, films not related to Christmas will also be shown, including the classic romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally”, “Catch Me If You Can” by Leonardo DiCaprio and a look at “Elvis on Tour”.

Elsewhere, viewers can tune in to Steven Spielberg’s favorite sci-fi movie, “The Alien.” “Alien”, “Venom” from Marvel and much more.

Watch the movies available to watch on TV this Christmas, below:

E.T The Extra-Terrestrial – ITV 2, 3:25pm

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York – Channel 4, 5:30pm

Back To The Future – ITV 2, 5:45pm

Apollo 13 – ITV 4, 6:15pm

Elvis On Tour – Sky Arts, 6:35pm

Venom – Film 4, 9pm

Ghost – Sky Showcase, 9:25pm

Love Actually – ITV, 10:45pm

Catch Me If You Can – Channel 4, 10:55pm

When Harry Met Sally – BBC One, 12:05am

East Is East – Channel 4, 1:30am

In 2018, a survey conducted by Radio Times revealed the British people’s favorite Christmas movie. The publication found that “This Wonderful Life” became the most popular holiday movie, and “Elf” took second place.

The rest of the top five were made up of holiday tapes, including “Real Love”, “Home Alone” and “A Muppet Christmas Carol”.