What makes a game addictive? Details

Every game is designed to be addictive and to attract attention above any other, but what are the factors that make it addictive?

Whether due to different tastes, all games tend to be fun, sometimes even too fun. As with any addiction, addiction to video games or “games” is often a multifaceted problem. To begin with, video games are designed to be addictive, but not the adjective “addictive” clinically speaking, but game designers always tend to create certain ways so that their games are much more interesting than others and, from this way, increase the amount of time people spend playing on it. In the following report we will not count addiction as a disorder or a disease, but we will explain and try to answer one of the questions that surely has never crossed your mind, but now that you are reading it, you are interested in knowing: What makes a game addictive? We will review some factors along with the reasons for that addiction, also which is the genre that manages to cause the most addiction, in addition to taking into account the future that awaits us with video games.

How to manufacture the addiction to the game?

If we want to focus on figures, more than 2 billion people play video games around the world, a figure that is extremely large, making the video game market increase, becoming one of the industries with the highest sales and profits. in 2020. The average gamer typically plays around 6 hours a week, but most gamers of all ages find playing video games a fun hobby – a way to relax, connect with friends, and enjoy a challenge . It is very likely that you know people who play regularly, but few of them would accept the fact that they are playing too often, possibly because they are considered “addicts”, but if so, how to manufacture this type of addiction ?

One of the most essential characteristics of video games is to ask the player for more and that he wants even more, that is, to expose a series of circumstances to make the game much more attractive and not boring. Here are some of them:

The winner’s paradox: When we talk about the paradox we want to imply that intention to maintain an abnormally high percentage of victories, since this is much more satisfactory for the player and would encourage them to continue playing to maintain this gratification.

Reward VS Punishment: Players like to find gold coins for whatever reason. This is considered a reward that is related to the result of a merit within a game. If punished too early, players may come to think that it is cheating or boring. It comes to the conclusion and theory that the first 50 minutes of a game have to be really great, making an “easy” and correct way, so that they are positioned and familiarized with the gameplay, and later on that different things start to happen. twists in history.

The levels of progressive difficulty: We are not referring to the difficulty of the game, but to those internal levels that are aggravated with our progress. In theory it is necessary that there be levels of difficulty, why? Simple, because these create a feeling of progress and it is always necessary that there are more challenges. Also, the desire to move to the next level improves playability, as you want your player to feel that they are above average.

Build a great atmosphere and / or style: Creating an essential atmosphere in a video game can pay off well to keep the player going. A good soundtrack that is consistent with the graphics will help the player to constantly keep him in your world.