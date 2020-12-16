What made the fans happy in the fourth episode?

Fans of The Good Doctor are not happy about the delay, season 4 has just started and the show is already on an extended hiatus. Episode 6 of The Good Doctor on January 11, 2021, according to the writers.

But the break gives us time to think about what is to come. Season 4 of The Good Doctor saw Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) in an awkward position (at least for him) of managing a group of first-year residents. You don’t really know how to handle responsibility.

Unfortunately, Shaun’s uncertainty led to the death of a patient. One of its residents, Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin), was unsure of an abdominal exam. He asked Shaun if he wanted to check his work.

However, Shaun, who took Lim’s advice and backed off, said he didn’t want to verify. This resulted in Asher not having an abdominal aortic aneurysm, resulting in the death of his patient.

What’s Next in The Good Doctor Season 4?

There is attraction between Morgan and Alex. After Alex finalized their divorce, Morgan offered to let her stay at her house and what started as a joke between the two seems to turn into a flirtation. Clearly, there is a lot of sexual tension between these characters. Could this be the newest couple from The Good Doctor?

Shaun and Lea also continue to navigate their relationship. They ran into a slump after Shaun unknowingly made a negative comment about Lea’s body, but The Good Doctor Season 4 seems to be changing this expectation.

One scene that made many fans scratch their heads was when Shaun said he loved Lea and she responded by saying, “Thank you for your complete honesty.” Maybe she was just mad at him, but that was still weird considering how much of a fuss she made for him during The Good Doctor season 3 finale.

Claire is still processing the loss of Melendez. We see her talking to him in some scenes and trying to assimilate the fact that he is gone. Overall, he seems to be handling things well. We would have expected him to relapse and go back to his old ways by now, but so far all is well.



