What Lucifer is planning for the second season of “Sandman”

Attention: SPOILERS for the Sandman

Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie) was humiliated by the Dream of the Infinite (Tom Sturridge) in The Sandman, and that’s what revenge the Devil is planning for season 2. because Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar incarnation is actually a variation of the character created by Neil Gaiman in the Sandman comics. Lucifer’s Next Move in The Sandman It reminds me how and why the Devil decides to move to Los Angeles in “Lucifer,” but “Sandman” brings more dimensions to what the First among the Fallen will do next in the second season of “Sandman,” which adapts Gaiman’s next two plots. Tom, the Land of Dreams and the Season of Fogs.

In episode 4 of The Sandman, “Hope in Hell,” Morpheus descends into the underworld to retrieve his stolen helmet, which has come into the possession of a demon named Horonzon (Munya Chavava). The demon challenged the lord of dreams to play the “Oldest Game”, the winner of which will receive a helmet, but if the Dream loses, he will become a slave of hell for eternity. Dream agrees, but Horonzon has chosen Lucifer Morningstar as his protector. Morpheus outwitted the Devil and won back the helmet, putting Lucifer in an awkward position in front of the assembled legions of Hell. Thus, Lucifer swore revenge and promised that he would destroy the Dream of the Infinite. At the end of the first season of The Sandman, Lucifer ominously promised Mazikin (Cassie Claire) that his next move was something he had “never done before,” that he would “commit God in absolute rage” and “bring Morpheus to his knees.” Dream suspects little of what the Devil is up to.

Netflix’s “Sandman” made a wise and important change to the way events in hell played out in the comics. On the printed page of Gaiman, it was Khoronzon who faced Dream in the “Oldest Game” and lost. Switching Morpheus’ opponent to Lucifer makes the Devil even more humiliated by losing to the king of dreams. Thus, the upcoming act of Lucifer’s revenge in the second season of “The Sandman” will be even more personal. But there are also twists ahead that will really leave Morpheus in shock and shock when season 2 of The Sandman adapts the “Season of Mists” storyline.

Lord Azazel and the Silver City explained

The climactic moments of the first season of “Sandman” introduced another demon, Lord Azazel, one of the dukes of hell and the general of the infernal armies. Azazel called on Lucifer to strike back at Morpheus, starting a war with the Dream. The absorption of the dream realm will be the first stage of Hell’s overall plan in its war against Heaven: since demons are not allowed to leave Hell, they can instead “expand its boundaries” to conquer the Dream, the waking world and, eventually, even heaven itself. Azazel in Netflix’s “Sandman” is identical to the demon from Neil Gaiman’s comics, except for one important difference: in the graphic novel, Lucifer shares the ruling hell with Azazel and another demon, Beelzebub, in the triumvirate. But in Netflix’s The Sandman, Lucifer is the only ruler of hell, and the fallen angel is the last word in all hellish affairs.

Lucifer also mentioned Silver City, which is essentially Heaven in the Sandman universe, but not really. Silver City is an inaccessible territory where angels live, including Lucifer Morningstar before he rebelled and was banished to hell 10 billion years ago. No one can enter the Silver City, but God Himself resides outside of it in Heaven. A version of “Silver City” has been shown in recent seasons of “Lucifer,” and Netflix’s “Sandman” is likely to show it when it adapts “Season of Mists” in the second season.

Lucifer’s plan for the second season of The Sandman

As the story unfolds in the “Season of Mists”, Lucifer throws a completely unexpected bomb into the “Dream of the Infinite”: The Devil decides to abdicate the throne of hell and leaves the key to the infernal possessions to Morpheus. Lucifer sends away all the demons, leaving hell empty, and gives the whole kingdom to the Dream. This provokes the madness of various supernatural beings, such as Thor, Loki and One of the Scandinavian gods, Egyptian gods, fairies and demons, including Azazel and Horonzon, coming into a Dream to dispute the ownership of Hell. Meanwhile, Lucifer fulfills his promise to leave; The devil cut off Morpheus’ wings, and he went to the realm of mortals.

Lucifer’s revenge on the Sandman is the burden of running hell. Also, it’s the thumb in the eye of God that requires hell to exist as a reflection of paradise, just like Dream postulated to Lucifer that hell doesn’t make sense if the damned can’t dream of heaven in season 1 of The Sandman. Meanwhile, another important factor in “Season of Mists” is Nada’s fate, because saving his ex-lover so he can make amends is the reason Morpheus decides to return to hell in the second season of “Sandman.”