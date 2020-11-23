What Languages Is Bitcoin Most Spoken In?

The data provider named Data Pool has posted a chart showing in which languages ​​Bitcoin is most commonly spoken on Twitter in the last 7 days.

The chart published by Data Pool shows the linguistic distribution of Bitcoin-related Tweets. Although such graphs provide an idea about the popularity of Bitcoin on a country basis, we can actually state that it cannot offer a very healthy popularity account when the use of English in the whole world is taken into consideration.

Now let’s see what languages ​​are the most spoken Bitcoin in:

According to the chart, English ranks first. The number of tweets sent in the English language in the last 1 day is 1,296,924. This corresponds to a very high rate of 79%. In the second place, there are unspecified languages. Its ratio is 6%. Japanese and other languages ​​take the next place with 4%. The number of Bitcoin tweets sent in Japanese is 60,474.

Spanish is followed by Japanese with a rate of 3%. Turkish comes after Spanish with a rate of 2%. The number of tweets sent in Turkish about Bitcoin is 36,869. Finally, Hindi follows Turkish with a rate of 1%. Although we know about India’s interest in cryptocurrencies, the 1% figure is low. But this is usual. Because English is one of the official languages ​​of India. Therefore, it is not possible for us to expect this graph to say much about the popularity of Bitcoin by country, contrary to the statement of the data firm.



