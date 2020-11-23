What Languages Is Bitcoin Most Spoken In?

The data provider named Data Pool has posted a chart showing in which languages Bitcoin is most commonly spoken on Twitter in the last 7 days.
The chart published by Data Pool shows the linguistic distribution of Bitcoin-related Tweets. Although such graphs provide an idea about the popularity of Bitcoin on a country basis, we can actually state that it cannot offer a very healthy popularity account when the use of English in the whole world is taken into consideration.
Now let’s see what languages are the most spoken Bitcoin in:
According to the chart, English ranks first. The number of tweets sent in the English language in the last 1 day is 1,296,924. This corresponds to a very high rate of 79%. In the second place, there are unspecified languages. Its ratio is 6%. Japanese and other languages take the next place with 4%. The number of Bitcoin tweets sent in Japanese is 60,474.
Spanish is followed by Japanese with a rate of 3%. Turkish comes after Spanish with a rate of 2%. The number of tweets sent in Turkish about Bitcoin is 36,869. Finally, Hindi follows Turkish with a rate of 1%. Although we know about India’s interest in cryptocurrencies, the 1% figure is low. But this is usual. Because English is one of the official languages of India. Therefore, it is not possible for us to expect this graph to say much about the popularity of Bitcoin by country, contrary to the statement of the data firm.