What kind of work has Nicole Jimeno from Family Chantel done on her chin

Nicole Jimeno is struggling to win the title in season 4 of The Family Chantel, which prompted her to make some physical changes to boost her chances. Nicole previously talked about her transformation of plastic surgery in season 3 of the TV series “Family Chantelle”. Now that she hopes to represent the Dominican Republic in the competition, Nicole showed the audience her new chin transformation.

Nicole became famous in the TV series “Family Chantelle”, because the younger sister of the star of the series “90-day groom” Pedro Jimeno, as you know, hates his brother’s wife, Chantelle Jimeno. Although Nicole has a strong dislike for her famous daughter-in-law, many viewers believe that she changes her appearance to look more like Chantelle. Nicole’s goal in season 4 of “Family Chantelle” is to become Miss Dominican Republic. Although Chantelle finds it ridiculous that someone with Nicole’s personality can represent her country, Nicole is determined to do whatever it takes to bring home the title.

In the last episode of “Family Chantelle” Nicole worked on her jaw. Her mother, Lidia Jimeno, and Nicole’s friend, Korayma Morla, accompanied her to a meeting where Nicole fixed her weak jaw and honed her chin line before her debut at a beauty contest. Nicole told the camera that she does not consider jaw surgery a “big problem” as she called it “very common” in the Dominican Republic. Nicole injected hyaluronic acid into her chin. She informed the audience that the effect would disappear over time, although she tried to remain motionless during the injection to avoid uneven results. Nicole added that she wanted to undergo the procedure because she found her chin “too big” and wanted to look her best.

Nicole seemed confident and calm after her chin surgery at The Family Chantel. “I came to be the winner,” she said of her contest. Nicole couldn’t wait to undergo more procedures, although Korayma persuaded her to return and convinced Nicole not to get carried away with changing her appearance. Lydia told the cameras that she fully supports her daughter in everything she wants to feel confident. “You are free to do whatever you want with your body,” Lydia said in Spanish about her views on plastic surgery and cosmetic improvements. Nicole seemed delighted with the immediate results of her procedure as she noted how refined she looked with a smoother and sharper jaw.

Nicole is one of the actors of the Family Chantelle, who spoke very openly about her transformation of plastic surgery. Last season, Nicole had breast augmentation surgery. She also had her braces removed after wearing them for years as a sign of status in the Dominican Republic. Then Nicole willingly shared her chin injections and made it clear that she was open to other procedures. While Nicole is delighted with her transformed appearance, many viewers of the Family Chantelle can’t help but notice how much she has changed her appearance to become like her enemy Chantelle.