Fans know that the Joker is mentally deranged, but does Batman’s mortal enemy really suffer from a certain mental illness and can he get help?

The Joker is well known to comic book fans as Batman’s mad enemy… but what kind of mental illness does he really suffer from? The clown prince of the underworld, it would seem, violated all conceivable laws of Gotham City, ranging from petty theft to mass murder on the scale of the entire metropolis. All his crimes are connected with his perverted sense of humor and his desire to “make fun” of his victims — and this is the key to the Joker’s specific mental illness (and whether it can be cured).

The diagnosis of the Joker can be difficult because the character has changed dramatically over time. His first appearance in Batman #1 portrayed a criminal who has few non-neural normal qualities. In the 50s and 60s, the Joker’s crimes were limited to glorified practical jokes thanks to the draconian comic Book Code, and thanks to the rule that a criminal in a comic book should never commit a crime, the Joker was arrested at the end. each issue (this cemented Arkham Asylum as a prison from which it is easy to escape in the eyes of fans, possibly indirectly damaging CCA with every Joker story sold).

Bipolar disorder is a common diagnosis among fans; the Joker may indeed be obsessed with sudden mood swings and anger, but this does not explain his propensity to murder (or almost complete lack of remorse after the fact). Dissociative identity disorder (erroneously described as multiple personality disorder) is also often mentioned, but the Joker rarely showed other personalities, like the cleavage characteristic of Harvey Dent and Two-Face. But one medical diagnosis describes the Joker’s symptoms as T: Witzelsucht.

Those who suffer from Witzelsucht (German for “addicted to jokes” or “addicted to jokes”) feel obligated to pun and tell inappropriate jokes at the wrong time. They often have frontal lobe injuries and an altered sense of humor; they find slapstick and pun funnier than other long jokes because they often have trouble connecting the staging of a joke with a twist. This means that they are quite capable of telling a joke, but have difficulty understanding the jokes of others. The Joker rarely laughs at other people’s jokes (unless they are the subject of jokes due to their own actions), and pain is indeed a big part of slapstick comedy. Unfortunately, it seems that the Joker can’t tell how much pain is too much, and even killing seems funny to him.

There is a Witzelsucht treatment: the antidepressant venlafaxine may relieve symptoms in some patients. Unfortunately, the diagnosis is incredibly rare, and the small sample size makes extensive research difficult. If he really suffers from Witzelsucht, the Joker still has hope, but his case is especially serious, not to mention dangerous for anyone who tries to help him.