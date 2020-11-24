What Kim Dickens said about her return as Madison

The AMC network, premiered in October the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead after the long wait that kept fans totally anxious.

Recall that the production of the zombie drama Fear the Walking Dead was halted in March as a result of the blockade generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

When Fear the Walking Dead returned, fans finally saw Morgan Jones again, who had been left for dead at the end of season 5. But, he returned totally changed and psychologically affected.

Just as Morgan returned to the drama, fans of Fear the Walking Dead are also looking forward to the return of Kim Dickens as Madison. Ever since Kim Dickens was missing from the series, fans have been pushing for her to return.

As Fear the Walking Dead fans know, Madison (Kim Dickens) was apparently killed during season 4 of the AMC zombie series, when she sacrificed her life to save everyone else in the stadium.

In this regard, Fear the Walking Dead fans have been questioning Madison’s supposed death, saying that she might have survived and saved Morgan after her brush with death at the end of last season.

Fear the Walking Dead showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, spoke in an interview with ComicBook.com and did not rule out the return of Kim Dickens as Madison to the zombie series.

“There is always an opportunity. There is always an opportunity. We can’t say much more about who saved Morgan, other than that we saw the note. We saw that it was someone with an ulterior motive who said Morgan still had things to do.”

“It’s someone Morgan doesn’t know. We know that from the note as well. I think when we reveal who the person who saved them is, that note will take on a whole new level of resonance in terms of what it means.”



