What Kanye West allegedly thinks about a possible reconciliation with Kim Kardashian after the drama on social networks

Although such awareness can sometimes lead to the couple being able to overcome their differences, the SKIMS founder said she doesn’t see herself dating anyone right now, and despite past comments about possibly finding love with a doctor or lawyer, Kim Kardashian said she’s “just not ready” to return there. after her public breakup with you and Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, after six years of marriage to the rapper and fashion icon. The couple have four children together — North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3) – and their joint custody agreement was an issue Kanye West publicly discussed several times via an Instagram post.

Fans with a subscription to Hulu can continue to get acquainted with the famous Kardashian family from the inside, in which Kanye West appeared several times in season 1. New episodes of season 2 are released for broadcast every Thursday. Be sure to check out our TV schedule for 2022 to find out which shows will premiere in the near future.