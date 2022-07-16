What Jim Beaver has been doing since Supernatural

Jim Beaver played the fan-favorite supporting character Bobby Singer for most of the Supernatural series, and here’s what he’s done since. A regular Hollywood character actor since the 1980s, Beaver never seemed to be without acting in movies or on television, but it wasn’t until he joined Supernatural at the end of season 1 that he finally found the role that would likely define his career. As Bobby—and eventually an alternate universe version of Bobby—Beaver was a friend, mentor, and also a kind of surrogate father to Sam and Dean Winchester.

Bobby cared deeply about the Winchester brothers, and when their father John died, he gladly took on the role of their main confidant. Of course, it’s arguable that Bobby was a better father to Sam and Dean than John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) ever was, and maybe at least Sam would readily agree with that opinion. Prior to Supernatural, Beaver appeared in only a few films and shows, including Turner and Hooch, Sister Action, Fun Ride, Adaptation, Days of Our Lives, Third Rock from the Sun, and The X-Files.

While Bobby’s engagement level has dropped and dropped, Beaver is one of a small group that appears in every season of Supernatural, despite leaving as a series regular after season 7. The former New York cop in the CBS sitcom B Positive, played Defense Secretary Robert Singer in the popular Amazon Prime show of the creator of “Supernatural” Eric Kripke “Boys” and played Sheriff Jedediah Judd in the noir remake of Guillermo del Toro’s “Alley of Nightmares.” He also previously worked on the 2015 del Toro horror film Crimson Peak.

Why Jim Beaver Left Supernatural

Many actors of long-standing TV shows eventually decide to leave, usually in order to take on new tasks with other roles. However, in the case of Jim Beaver, the end of his time as a regular of “Supernatural” did not depend on him. Showrunner Sera Gamble called for Bobby to be killed, not because anyone wanted Beaver to leave, but because she and the rest of the creative team thought it was the best fit for the Season 7 story. Beaver wasn’t happy to learn that Bobby was going to die, but creatively agreed with the choice, at least according to an interview he gave around the time of Bobby’s demise.

It’s unclear if the producers of Supernatural ultimately regretted killing Bobby because, as noted above, he continued to appear at least several times in each subsequent season of Supernatural either as a ghost or as Bobby from Apocalypse World. At least he got some notable appearances in his lighter years in Supernatural, including appearances on the TV series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Dexter, Justified, The Ranch, The Keepers and Young Sheldon. Nevertheless, despite all this, “Supernatural” seemed to be Beaver’s guiding star, always ready to return in the form of Bobby if his presence was required.