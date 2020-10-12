The Digital Savings Account of Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) is a simplified savings account, created to pay benefits from government programs. At the moment, it is restricted to those eligible to receive Emergency Aid – which are informal workers, individual microentrepreneurs (MEI), self-employed and unemployed – during a certain interval included in the period of the 19-pandemic pandemic.

The service has a balance limit and a maximum monthly movement of R $ 5,000. If this amount is extrapolated, the user will have the option of converting his account into a Digital Savings Account, which will continue to maintain all its characteristics, such as the non-issuance of a physical debit card. In addition, movement is permitted exclusively through digital channels and services provided by CEF, such as the Caixa Tem application.

Through the Caixa Tem app, users can make payments, transfers and transactions with the Virtual Debit Card. Soon, it will still be possible to make withdrawals without using a card, both at ATMs and in lottery shops.

The Digital Social Savings account is exempt from the monthly maintenance fee, and its income is based on the Reference Rate (TR) for basic remuneration.

The additional remuneration is 0.5% per month, while the target for the Selic rate per year is higher than 8.5%. This additional remuneration is 70% of the Selic rate per year target, monthly, when the Selic rate per year is equal to or less than 8.5%.

This account type offers the following basic free services:

Up to two withdrawals per month, in self-service terminals and lottery units (soon, through Saque Digital without a card);

Three transfers per month, to deposit accounts for other banks;

Unlimited transfers to CEF accounts;

Supply of up to two statements, per month, containing the movement of the last thirty days;

Conducting consultations through digital, website or applications provided by CEF.

How to open your Digital Social Savings

As stated, Digital Social Savings is still restricted to beneficiaries of Emergency Aid.

The account is automatically opened to all those enrolled in CadÚnico and are entitled to receive government assistance, but do not have a savings account at CEF or Banco do Brasil.

Another way to open an account of this type is to register through the website https://auxilio.caixa.gov.br or through the app Caixa | Emergency Aid, and choosing the corresponding option.



