What is Woo Network Coin?

WOO Network is a deep liquidity network that connects investors, exchanges, institutions and DeFi platforms with democratic access to liquidity and trading practice at lower or zero cost. WOO Token is used for staking and fee reductions on the network’s CeFi and DeFi products.

What is Woo Network (WOO)?

Various products and services have already been created that interface between individuals, institutions, CeFi and DeFi:

WOO X is a zero-fee trading platform that provides best-in-class liquidity to professional and institutional investors. It includes fully customizable modules for workspace customization.

Wootrade is a gateway for institutional clients such as exchanges to access the liquidity of WOO Network to upgrade their order books to deeper levels than the top exchanges and tighten bid/sell transactions.

WooFi Pools are distributed to users across enhanced on-chain liquidity and specific DeFi protocols and applications. To achieve this, a combination of off-chain tools such as pricing oracles, quantitative trading and hedging strategies are combined with on-chain liquidity pools.

Besides, WOO Network was founded in 2019 by Kronos Research, a multi-strategy trading firm specializing in market making, arbitrage, CTA and high-frequency trading (HFT), with an average daily trading volume of $5-10 billion on global cryptocurrency exchanges.

Also, WOO was released on October 30, 2020, with 3 billion WOO tokens at the time of formation. 10% of the tokens were sold in private and public sales, 20% reserved for the Wootrade team and 5% for advisors. 50% of the tokens are reserved to support the WOO ecosystem for the following purposes: Ecosystem rewards and payouts of partners, insurance fund and WOO Ventures investments. The remaining 5% is for liquidity management and these tokens are mostly locked.

In addition to these, WOO X offers users the following possibilities:

View real-time portfolio value, cryptocurrency prices and charts.

Advanced spot and margin integrated order forms.

Intuitive trading interface for fast and easy trading.

Central security depository for unified margin and risk management.

Tracking active positions on the go.

On the other hand, trading institutions that generate large volumes on WOO X can stake WOO tokens based on their volume and trading requirements to receive increased API trade rate limits and fee reductions.

WOO Coin Review

WOO coin attracts attention with the opportunities it offers users. In addition, it can be stated that the WOO token, which is listed on Binance, once again attracted attention with this move. It may be useful to take a look at the current figures to understand what investors think about the WOO token.

According to CoinMarketCap data, WOO Coin ranks 105th in terms of market cap with $680,383,277. In addition, it is seen that the 24-hour trading volume of WOO Coin, which was traded at $ 0.76 at the time of publication, is $ 153,680,989. In addition, WOO Coin hit the bottom on October 29, 2020, and broke the all-time record with $ 2.48 on November 16, 2021.

In addition to these, there are currently 891,602,457 WOOs in circulation and it is stated that the total supply of WOO Coin will be 3,000,000,000 WOO.

How to Get Woo Coins?

WOO Coin can be purchased quickly and securely via Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform in terms of trading volume.

In order to buy WOO Coins, you must first be a member of Binance and then send fiat money. After sending a fiat currency such as Turkish Lira or dollars, purchases can be made in Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB), BUSD and Tether (USDT) WOO trading pair where WOO Coin is traded.

In addition, by placing a purchase order at Binance, not only at the market value, but also at a lower value, users can make purchases at the price they want. For this, it will be sufficient to use the Limit tab and enter the amount you want to buy and the price you want to buy.