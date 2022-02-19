What Is WhatsApp Plus That Offers Different Features According to Its Official Application, Is It Safe To Use?

Although its name is frequently mentioned with scandals, the WhatsApp Plus application, which is the world’s most popular messaging application, takes your WhatsApp experience one step further, and many users are curious about it. Let’s take a closer look at the questions of what WhatsApp Plus is, what features it offers, how it differs from the WhatsApp we know, and most importantly, is it safe?

What is WhatsApp Plus?

The WhatsApp Plus application, developed and published by Alexmods, is an unofficial mobile application that offers its users a different WhatsApp experience by offering features not found in the official WhatsApp application. Since WhatsApp Plus is not an official mobile application, you cannot find it in the app stores. You have to download it as an APK and install it manually.

What does WhatsApp Plus do?

WhatsApp Plus is the WhatsApp we actually know. But it offers many different features that the official app does not. WhatsApp Plus stands out with its customizable theme, interface and different privacy features. In other words, users who are bored with the official application but do not want to switch to a different messaging service have a different experience with WhatsApp Plus.

Features offered to users by WhatsApp Plus:

More than 4,000 customizable themes

Customizable interface

Different fonts

Emojis not in the official app

Hide your online notification

Hide blue tick and sent tick

Locking the app with pattern and fingerprint

Forward, hide forward notifications

Hide the typing notification

Chat pinning

Deleting old messages

dark mode

Application specific internet shutdown

Sending a message to an unsaved number

Easy settings menu

These are the highlights of the features offered to users by WhatsApp Plus, but they are not all. Strangely, the WhatsApp Plus app receives updates much more frequently than the official app and offers many new features with each update. It goes without saying that it already offers all the features that are in the official app.