What is VoiceMeeter, You Can Edit and Customize Apps’ Sounds Separately, and How to Use It?

You can make your broadcasts on Twitch and similar platforms much more professional with the VoiceMeeter application, where you can make instant customizations by individually controlling the sounds of all the applications you are running on your computer, and you can also make your audio experience unique during use.

Let’s say you are playing a game on your computer. You listen to music at the same time, talk to your game friends, hear the sound of the game, even broadcast live on Twitch or a similar platform, and you control all these through a single audio channel. You can easily solve this annoying situation with a virtual audio mixer like VoiceMeeter for free.

The VoiceMeeter application allows you to individually control the volume of all the applications you are running on your computer at the same time. You can adjust the level of these sounds that you have divided into different channels, as well as make many different customizations. So it’s the virtual version of the sound mixer we know. Let’s see what VoiceMeeter is and how to use it step by step in all its details.

What is VoiceMeeter?

VoiceMeeter developed and published by VB Audio; It is a free virtual sound mixer that allows you to separately edit the application sounds that are running on your computer at the same time and customize the sounds you have allocated to different channels. VoiceMeeter is compatible with all Windows operating system versions.

What does VoiceMeeter do?

Let’s think like this; you are playing games on your computer, talking to your friends in the game, listening to music and broadcasting live on a platform like Twitch. Even the thought of controlling all this through a single sound system is annoying. This is where the VoiceMeeter application comes into play.

With VoiceMeeter, you can control the sounds of all applications open on your computer separately. You can increase the volume of some and decrease the volume of others. VoiceMeeter can also control microphone inputs. In other words, it is possible to control which application’s audio will go on the air or not.

How to use VoiceMeeter?

Step #1: Download the VoiceMeeter app from here and complete the setup.

Step #2: If you have external audio equipment, download the VB-Cables application from here and complete the installation.

Step #3: Select VoiceMeeter app as speaker and microphone from Windows sound settings.

Step #4: Open the VoiceMeeter app.

Step #5: Assign app sounds to channels.

You can assign the audio of only open applications to VoiceMeeter channels.

Step #6: You can instantly customize the sounds you want.

Step #7: You’re done.

With the VoiceMeeter application, it is enough to follow the steps above to control the sounds of the applications that are open on your computer by separating them into individual channels. Before allocating sounds to VoiceMeeter channels, ensure that each application is running and playing sound.

You should choose VoiceMeeter as the default microphone and speaker before using the application, as it has a similar working principle with many alternative virtual audio mixers. When you open the VoiceMeeter application, connect the said input and output hardware to the application and you will have full control.

It is possible to undo the changes you have made through the Windows sound settings on the same screen. So if you decide not to use VoiceMeeter anymore or you don’t want to use such an application at the moment, you can easily revert to your default microphone and speaker devices.