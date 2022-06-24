What is Vegeta’s height and why did Dragon Ball make him bigger?

Although Vegeta is a fan—favorite Dragon Ball character, there’s no denying that his short stature is one of his most recognizable traits, which naturally leads to the question of how short Vegeta is. Surprisingly, this question is difficult to answer, especially considering his height.

There is no doubt that Vegeta is one of the most popular heroes in the history of Dragon Ball. The former Saiyan prince is much less straightforward than his more heroic counterpart Goku, and he has the bad boy advantage that makes him endlessly interesting to read or watch. Fans of the series like to see Vegeta trying to gain an advantage over Goku in various ways. Another reason Vegeta is so popular is because of his significant character growth in Dragon Ball and his subsequent Dragon Ball Super. Vegeta begins as an unrepentant villain and eventually becomes one of the most noble heroes of the series. However, most fans probably don’t realize that Vegeta’s height is more than just physical growth. However, before that, it is important to answer what kind of growth Vegeta had to begin with.

Related: Broly’s Strongest Form of Dragon Pearls Teases Return of Epic Transformation

How short is Vegeta in the original manga?

Vegeta’s height is 160 centimeters or 5 feet 3 inches during the original saga of Sayan, according to one Dragon Ball fan on Reddit, who collected information from Dragon Ball information books such as Daizenshuu 7. For reference, this means that Vegeta’s only adult characters are taller than Krillin, who is exactly 5 feet 0 inches, and Chiaozu is 4 feet 6 inches. Even Chi Chi surpasses Vegeta by exactly an inch at 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Meanwhile, Bulma has an advantage over her husband in height of 5 feet 5 inches. Goku’s height throughout the Sayan saga is 5 feet 7 inches. Unsurprisingly, they are all beaten by a large margin by Piccolo with an absolutely huge height of 7 feet 5 inches. However, this is only the growth of their Vegeta during its first appearance. So how does he grow throughout the series?

Vegeta gets higher thanks to the Dragon Ball story

Although the appearance suggests that Vegeta gets a little taller throughout Dragon Ball, officially he only gets a slight growth spurt after his initial arc, when he grows to 164 or 5 feet 4 inches. Although Vegeta seems to be getting taller in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Super, all available information suggests that his canonical height remains at 5 feet 4 inches after the Frieza saga. However, it’s hard to match this with what readers actually see as Vegeta develops. Even just comparing the length of Vegeta’s hair, it becomes clear that he is experiencing a surge in middle-aged growth somewhere after the Frieza saga. Despite this, it is important not to take these “canonical” heights too seriously. In fact, the height in Dragon Ball is relative. How tall is Vegeta really? Above Krillin, below Goku and an absolute shrimp compared to Picollo. Given that even the publisher initially thought Dragon Ball was a comedy, it’s only logical that details like height won’t be completely the same on different pages.

Regardless of what the canonical growth of Vegeta is or not, the growth of Vegeta is important. The main theme of Dragon Ball is growing up and changing. There is a reason why series creator Akira Toriyama considered replacing Goku with Gohan as the hero of Dragon Ball at some point, because the creator wanted the series to evolve over time. Vegeta is a character who will stay with fans for a long time, no matter how tall he is throughout Dragon Ball.