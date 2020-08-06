What is UWB chip: Understand Samsung’s new bet

Samsung announced on Wednesday (5) the Galaxy Note 20 with the novelty of the Ultra Wideband (UWB) sensor. The chip works with ultra-wideband technology that allows wireless communication with greater precision and greater speed between devices.

The feature works similarly to Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, but the bandwidth is higher and has a shorter range. Interestingly, the idea behind it has been around for over 100 years.

UWB is also present in the iPhone 11 (Apple) through the U1 chip, as well as in the 5G version of the Galaxy S20 for connection to the fifth generation millimeter networks.

What is UWB?

The acronym UWB refers to the Ultra Wideband technology (ultra-wide band, in free translation) that emits electromagnetic waves, such as Bluetooh and Wi-Fi, but operates at a higher frequency. Due to this characteristic, it allows data transmission to be much faster and with greater capacity, which helps to locate and communicate devices more accurately.

The technology allows electromagnetic waves to recognize the environment in real time, identifying the exact location of devices that have UWB receivers. Once the connection is established, it remains stable and allows communication with less response time.

As the sensor works with very high bandwidth (500 MHz), it does not interfere with other devices that also use radio frequency.

How does the technology work?

The UWB chip sends electromagnetic pulses within a radius of ten meters and identifies the receiving devices in about two nanoseconds. It basically works like a radar, which scans a space and identifies the devices with precision, allowing communication between them.

Since receivers convert incoming electromagnetic waves into data, the UWB is ideal for transmitting large files between devices. However, usage is limited in space and does not do a good job in environments with many walls, as Wi-Fi does. However, its small range coupled with a high frequency is what allows a safe connection and without risk of interference.

The spatial recognition system was already being used in smartphones through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, but Apple was the first smartphone manufacturer to incorporate it into UWB technology with the iPhone 11, which increases accuracy, stability and speed. of the signal, as well as the data transmission capacity.



