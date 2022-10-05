What is useful for edema of the tonsils, causing sore throat and disturbing peace?

The swelling of the tonsils, which ruins our hours and even our days, puts us in a difficult situation when we least expect it. Sometimes because of this, we can’t even eat. Because if you encounter swollen tonsils, you can’t even swallow. We have answered questions about what is edema of the tonsils and how it is useful for you.

Swelling of the tonsils, which spoils our day when we least expect it, sometimes even leads to the fact that we can’t eat anything. In fact, this problem can last for several days when it is necessary, and if it continues continuously, the situation may lead to surgical intervention. We answered the question, what is good for edema of the tonsils, so that your day is not spoiled. If you encounter a problem with tonsils, you can fix this problem by gently swiping your finger down.

Although the tumor of the tonsils may seem simple, serious diseases may be behind it. In other words, you may find yourself in a tonsillectomy just a few days after you think “a simple pain in the tonsils, it will pass.” In fact, you must have a relative who has had tonsillectomy before. You can also get information by asking them about this process. But if you are wondering what instantaneous edema of the tonsils is and how it is useful, we have listed the most effective solutions for you.

What is useful for swelling of the tonsils?

Rinsing with salt water

application of cold

licorice lollipop

Honey fortified drinks

avoid dry weather

Firstly, what is edema of the tonsils?

Edema of the tonsils is a condition that occurs as a result of infection or inflammation in the body. In fact, instead of calling a tonsil tumor a disease, we can briefly say that it is a symptom caused by an infection in the body. Oval pads of fabric in the back of the throat stand on both sides. If you encounter tonsillitis, you may experience severe pain and difficulty swallowing.

Most of the causes of swollen tonsils are due to a constant infection coming into contact with your body. Swelling of the tonsils can occur frequently, especially in school-age children. This is based on their risk of rapid infection, as they are constantly in the school environment and with other children. If you are faced with a tumor of the tonsils, it is useful to contact a medical institution for a solution. Because measures not taken in advance entail irreversible consequences in the future.

If an infection in the tonsils becomes a serious disease, surgical removal of the tonsils may be required. Because an infection in your tonsils will make you even drink water after a while.

Symptoms of edema of the tonsils

The appearance of red and rather swollen tonsils

Yellow or white spots on the tonsils

severe sore throat

Inability to swallow or painful swallowing

High temperature

Spots on the neck

Bad breath

Abdominal pain

Neck pain with stiffness of the occipital muscles

Headache

Edema of the tonsils actually has many symptoms. If you encounter one or more of the above problems, you should experience swelling of the tonsils. In particular, if you have a severe sore throat and cannot swallow, it would be helpful to see a doctor as soon as possible.

So, what causes swelling of the tonsils, what are the causes?

Harmful foods you eat

Do not wash your hands after visiting the crowd

Taking a hand-transmitted infection into the mouth

of the flu virus

Adenoviruses with a great influence on the upper respiratory tract

herpes virus

The biggest obstacle to swelling of the tonsils is actually hygiene. Because this symptom, which occurs as a result of infection entering your body, fights infections as long as it swells. Constant hand washing and brushing of teeth will prevent swelling of the tonsils to some extent.

What is useful for swelling of the tonsils?

Rinsing with salt water

application of cold

licorice lollipop

Honey fortified drinks

avoid dry weather

Rinsing with salt water

The most effective remedy for relieving sore throat caused by tonsils is gargling with warm salt water. When you gargle with warm salt water, it touches the tonsils. After a while, you will notice that the sore throat has significantly decreased. Salt water will reduce inflammation of the tonsils, as well as reduce pain. While preparing the brine, stir it until you see that the water you add to the water has dissolved.

application of cold

If you have already had an operation on your tonsils, you should know how important it is to eat ice cream. If your tonsils are swollen, you can reduce swelling and pain by eating ice cream. Because cold pressure on the inflamed areas of our body will reduce inflammation. To do this, when you encounter pain in your tonsils, try eating ice cream or frozen drinks.

licorice lollipop

The use of lollipops containing anti-inflammatory drugs has a great influence on the faster elimination of inflammation. For this reason, licorice lozenges should definitely be chosen among the lollipops. Licorice lollipops play an important role in reducing infection and inflammation of the tonsils, as well as reducing pain and making you swallow. At any age, you should not use licorice lollipops. In young children, they need to be treated with drugs that are more suitable for them. There is a high probability that they will not be able to swallow a licorice lozenge.

Honey fortified drinks

Firstly, the use of ginger or fennel tea in a warm form allows you to heal faster thanks to the anti-inflammatory drugs contained in it. However, adding honey to the tea you drink will also play an important role in reducing inflammation. Drink the teas warm. Drinking hot or boiling tea will not give any effect, even if it seems logical from the outside.

It is very important that you prefer pure honey. For example, add 1 teaspoon of pure honey to the tea you are drinking and stir. Then, when the tea is warm, drink it. After a very short time, you will notice how fast it works.

avoid dry weather

In dry weather, you will also notice throat irritation and difficulty swallowing. For this reason, you should never be in a dry environment when you encounter edema of the tonsils. The environment you are in should be slightly humid. Thus, you will notice that swallowing in the throat has become much easier. If you have the opportunity, you can try using humidifiers at home. If you don’t have a humidifier at home, you can provide it with a hot tub.

We have answered the question, what is useful for you with swelling of the tonsils. If you do these things and your tonsils don’t change, you definitely need to see a doctor. Because a problem that manifests itself as a simple inflammation can cause much bigger problems in the future. Have you ever experienced swelling of the tonsils? If you get stuck, don’t forget to share your solutions with us.