What is Uber Promo? New mode brings cheaper races

This Saturday (1), Uber announced the launch of yet another racing modality for Rio de Janeiro. Named Uber Promo, the new option offers cheaper rides at times of less demand for trips through the mobility app, available for Android and iPhone (iOS).

The functionality is similar to 99Poupa, available in competitor 99 since July in some locations in the country.

The initiative, according to the company, seeks to avoid crowding at peak times with reduced prices for users who need to use the mobility service during the pandemic. The new travel feature will offer discounts and will be carried out by UberX partner drivers. Uber Promo must be requested by the Uber app itself, from the list of trips displayed when ordering a race via mobile.

Other measures adopted by the company during the Covid-19 pandemic were the temporary suspension of shared trips with the Uber Juntos modality to avoid issues of contagion of the disease, in addition to the launch of three new features: Uber Flash, Medics and Taxi, and the mandatory use of masks by partner drivers and passengers during trips and deliveries by Uber Eats.

The Uber Flash delivery mode allows users to send objects and documents to friends and relatives between 6 am and 11 pm, and the price of the ride is equivalent to the UberX option. Uber Medics was implemented in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, offering free races and vouchers of up to R $ 20 for health professionals on the front line in the fight against Covid-19 in the country. And, with UberTaxi, taxi drivers in the city of São Paulo can register on the platform and accept trips with Uber.



