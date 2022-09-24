What is TikTok’s “one thing about me” trend?

TikTok has seen users waste their blood, sweat, and tears spreading the virus, no matter how difficult or dangerous the latest popular trial is.

Fortunately, making a social media app the latest trend is pretty easy, and everyone can join it.

The viral trend is known as the “something about me” trend, and many TikToker users, including celebrities, are now starting to follow this trend and create their own versions. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The trend of TikTok “something about me” is revealed The trend of TikTok “something about me” is that users share a unique fact or story about themselves in an interesting and entertaining way for others. The trend initially forced the creators to tell about themselves, and the background was the song Background Jazz Vibes “Summer Background Jazz”. Now TikTokers have found an even more interesting way to share something about themselves. Now people are creating videos to the rhythm of Nicki Minaj’s hit “Super Freaky Girl” instead of “Summer Background Jazz”. In a line from the song, Nicky raps: “Something about me, I’m the worst living.” This prompted users to follow the trend and instead of quoting “I’m the worst alive”, they share their funny personal stories or facts.