What is TikTok? All about the social network of the moment

Launched in 2014, TikTok became really popular in 2019, gaining millions of users and becoming one of the main social networks for that and, of course, for the influence on the network. After all, in 2019 alone there were over 700 million downloads of the social network app.

Available for Android and iOS devices, TikTok promotes short videos, between 15 and 60 seconds, allowing its users to edit them and add filters, effects, subtitles, soundtracks and more, with a dynamic similar to that of Snapchat. It is also possible to access the social network directly through your web browser.

As with other social networks, you can follow other people’s profiles and like, comment and share your publications, which popularizes some users. In fact, the term “tiktokers” came to be used to identify the most influential people on the social network.

Contents of TikTok

Basically, TikTok posts feature viral content, that is, interactions that invite other users to participate in challenges, such as putting the body to work in fun choreographies or performing interesting challenges.

Humor is also very present in TikTok, with several users creating skits and pictures that end up even leaving TikTok and becoming popular on the timeline of other social networks and on the most used messengers.

Famous Tiktokers

As with other social networks, such as YouTube and Instagram, TikTok also has successful creators, each of whom has millions of followers and, of course, a lot of influence: Charli D’Amelio, for example, has more than 100 million followers and became popular with short and simple dance videos.

With over 70 million followers, Addison Rae is yet another tiktoker who uses choreography and her dance talent to win over new fans, being yet another example of a creator who uses as few effects and videos as directly as possible.

@therock? original sound – The Rock

There are also creators who explore more of the tool’s production capacity, like Zack King, who is also a youtuber and became very popular for creating videos with precise cuts that manage to present a kind of digital illusionism. He already has more than 54 million followers on TikTok.

Of course, we cannot forget about celebrities, such as Will Smith, Justin Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres, The Rock, Anitta, Maisa and many others, who also surrendered to the social network “of young people”.

Following the trend

If you already use Instagram stories or even the Kwai video app, migrating to TikTok shouldn’t be a challenge, since the services’ proposals are practically the same.

One more reason for you to give TikTok a chance is that the social network already offers video monetization features, allowing the audience to contribute virtual coins and help their favorite creators who have more than 1000 followers.

Furthermore, to keep up with the main trends and discover new creators and memes, TikTok can be another entertainment alternative and, in addition, a tool to unleash creativity in the midst of the pandemic that, without a doubt, contributed a lot to the explosion accesses and downloads of the platform.