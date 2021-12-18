What Is The Uptrend Metaverse Coin CryptoPlanes (CPAN)?

Metaverse is seen as the next excitement in the cryptocurrency space. Today, while most Metaverse cryptocurrencies haven’t seen much bullishness today, CryptoPlanes has outperformed them all with 30.88 percent gains. So, what is CryptoPlanes (CPAN)? Why did it rise?

What is CryptoPlanes (CPAN)?

CryptoPlanes is a blockchain-based game built on the Binance Smart Chain and featuring NFT planes and a Metaverse. CryptoPlanes is expanding the CryptoCity Metaverse, on which the famous racing game CryptoCars was founded. According to CryptoPlanes‘ whitepaper, your task as a player in CryptoPlanes is to win the battle to gain experience points and earn tokens. CryptoPlanes recently saved $10 million from the gas fee on the network.

We have surpassed 10,000,000 USD Gas Fee Saved for our valued users. Moreover, with the number of planes overcomes 150,000 and in-game transaction passed 22,000,000 in just over 1 month of launching. What could we expect more!!! Wait for new updates pic.twitter.com/fGqW97GTJ0 — CryptoPlanes (@NFTCryptoPlanes) December 18, 2021

The core of the game revolves around NFT planes that players can purchase with CPAN. Buying a plane or a box that rewards you with a random plane costs 500 CPAN (roughly $1,000). After purchasing the aircraft, you can stake the token and complete missions to level up and earn rewards. CryptoPlanes has become one of the popular games with over 212 thousand players, 127 thousand planes and over 17 million in-game transactions.

Why is the CPAN price rising?

The main reason for CPAN’s recent price increase is the continuous increase in its user base. Looking at the historical user activity data of CryptoPlane over the last thirty days, it is argued that there is a generally positive trend. Below is the DappRadar graph presenting data for decentralized applications (dApp):

The number of users, transactions and volume on the app have been growing steadily since November. Also, the official CryptoPlanes Twitter account retweeted a Tweet from CryptoCars, showing that CPAN was still at the top of the most searched projects in the past 24 hours.