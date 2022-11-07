What Is The Trend of “Why Were Chainsaws Invented” in TikTok?

TikTokers are going viral thanks to their videos in which they record themselves before and after Googling the question “why were chainsaws invented?”

TikTok is known for its huge number of different trends that regularly go viral, including everything from popular dances to fancy effects and filters.

One trend that keeps popping up in the app is that users record their reactions before and after searching Google for a certain question. Past examples of this have included “how did Barney the dinosaur die” and “where did vanilla flavor come from?”

The last question in TikTok is: “Why were chainsaws invented?” — although this is not the first time this issue has caused a stir in the app.

People have amassed thousands of likes and views of their shocked reaction videos, prompting even more people to search for questions on Google as the trend gets even bigger.

Why were chainsaws invented?

It is reported that the chainsaw was originally invented to help with childbirth.

According to Pharmacy Times, prior to the widespread use of cesarean section during childbirth, a surgical procedure called a symphysiotomy was used, during which: “The pubic symphysis, which is a joint above the vulva, covered and connected with cartilage and reinforced ligaments and tendons are cut to expand the pelvis and make the delivery process a little more likely.”

At the end of the 18th century, Scottish doctors John Aitken and James Jeffrey developed a prototype chainsaw for this procedure. This version of the chainsaw was powered by a handle.

At the end of the 19th century, the chainsaw was mechanized, and in 1905, the mechanized chainsaw was adopted by the forestry industry.

This information certainly shocked many TikTok users who Googled this question as part of a viral trend, and many of them scored thousands of likes and views for their reaction.