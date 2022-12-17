What Is The Trend of TikTok “The Smallest Violin in The World”?

TikTokers are obsessed with the incredibly popular “world’s smallest violin” trend, which is going viral on the app, but some don’t understand what it means. Here’s everything you need to know about the trend.

New trends are spreading on TikTok almost every day, and many of them encourage millions of users around the world to create their own videos, as a result of which they go viral.

One of the latest developments that appeared in the app in December was the trend of “the world’s smallest violin“. This trend is that users reveal statements that they do not sympathize with, and to the sounds of playing the violin, they rub their thumb and index finger against each other, as if they were playing a tiny violin.

The expression “the smallest violin in the world” appeared long before TikTok. The saying is used to respond to people who are believed to exaggerate their position in order to arouse the sympathy of the listener. The listener plays his “world’s smallest violin” to respond sarcastically.

Many TikTok users reported seeing the saying used in the SpongeBob episode for the first time, however, it did not originate there and you may notice it in various media.

Videos demonstrating this trend collect millions of views and likes across the platform. Some have used it to respond to the frequent hateful comments they receive on the app, while others have used it to refer to specific situations involving real people they know.

While some have been confused by what this means, this trend continues to develop rapidly in the app: users who already knew the saying, as well as others who have just encountered it for the first time, shoot videos using this gesture and accompanying it. The sound of TikTok.