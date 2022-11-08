What Is The Trend of The “Reverse AI Filter” in TikTok?

TikTokers use an AI filter to skillfully edit their photos, but some users fear that this tool can be canceled. Here’s everything you need to know about this latest quirk.

Nowadays TikTok is the undisputed trendsetter in social networks. Over the years, the site has spawned many viral hobbies, including everything from edible “butter boards” to popular dances and much more.

Various filters have also taken the app by storm, including the AI green screen filter that took over the TikTok community just a few months ago. In fact, users could enter a series of text prompts, and the AI created an original image based on these words.

Now users are using artificial intelligence technology to edit their photos… but some are concerned that this trend could backfire.

What is an AI art filter in TikTok?

People can use TikTok’s “AI Art” filter to create a heavily edited version of any image they choose. Although it is sometimes possible to tell what the original image was, usually all recognizable details are erased, creating a fantastic picture that does not look at all like the original picture.

Naturally, some TikTokers use this tool to upload their “juicy” photos that are completely hidden by the AI filter, which generates a new trend in the application.

Can you undo the AI TikTok art filter?

However, some are concerned that other users might change the AI filter to see what they shouldn’t, but sources say it’s not worth worrying about.

No, other users can’t take your video and cancel the filter, but according to Distractify, it may still be unsafe for people to run their photos through an artificial intelligence tool.

According to the site, when users upload their images through a filter, they “upload them to a server where they can be hacked.”

This is just the latest filter to cause concern in TikTok after the hooked-nose filter caused a negative reaction from users when the creators used it as a “confidence booster.”