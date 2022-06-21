What is the TikTok viral quiz “Human Emotions”? How do you play this?

The latest trend on TikTok is the quiz “What Human Emotions are you?“, which requires users to answer a series of questions to find out which type of “feeling” best describes them. Quizzes are popular in TikTok, and over the past few years, some of them have gone viral. Last year, a South Korean color type test became popular on TikTok. Users needed to answer a bunch of questions before a detailed analysis of the user’s identity was shown along with a suitable color.

As with most video sharing platforms, various trends are becoming popular on TikTok for no apparent reason. Sometimes it’s a dance, sometimes a new filter, and sometimes a crazy recipe. Recently, the recipe for “healthy cola” went viral on TikTok, and the creators tried an allegedly healthy version of soda made using balsamic vinegar and flavored carbonated water. It is impossible to predict what will become popular in TikTok, but this is one of the reasons for the popularity of the application.

Related: TikTok Dynamic Photo Filter: how to animate photos with a new effect

Currently, the quiz “Human Emotions” is popular on TikTok, and the creators are coming to the platform to publish their results. In fact, the quiz is not embedded in TikTok, but is hosted on a third-party website called uQuiz. The Russian website is a platform for quizzes, on the main page of which popular quizzes are displayed. Currently, the “What human emotions are you?” quiz has more than 3.3 million participants and is the most popular quiz on the site. Users can find the name of the quiz on the website or click on this link to play it.

How to pass the quiz on human emotions

There are several quizzes on uQuiz that simulate human emotions and human feelings, so it’s important to choose the right one. The link provided above opens the quiz in English, but there is also a version in Russian. On the quiz page, users need to enter their name (it doesn’t have to be their real name) and click “Start Quiz” to start answering questions. There are 10 questions in total, giving users a random choice: from choosing a color to a movie and a snack. At the end of the test, users are asked to enter something in a text field, but this is completely optional. The quiz then generates a “human emotion” that best defines the user’s personality.

Depending on the selected answers, users can get results such as “joy”, “anger”, “fatigue”, “humility” and “sadness” and many others. The emotion is accompanied by a description of the personality, which, according to users, is eerily accurate. After receiving the result, the user can share it on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Reddit, Tumblr and Messenger via the results page. In TikTok, users will need to post a screenshot of their results in a video. Even if the goal is not to share the quiz results on TikTok, the Human Emotion quiz is fast and fun.