TikTok users are participating in a new makeup trend known as “siren lips“. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

TikTok’s influence in the field of beauty is undeniable. From the Doe’s Eyes challenge to the Euphoria eye trend, the short video app is the place where you’ll find an endless list of viral trends and beauty life hacks.

The siren’s eye challenge took over the social media platform earlier this year, and now this trend has reached another part of our face: our lips.

Recently, users have seen how their For You pages are filled with the latest beauty trend, which is called “siren lips”. The hashtag regarding the new makeup trend has already gained more than 9.6 million views. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the “siren lips” trend in TikTok?

The trend of siren lips is to define and accentuate the face for a more dramatic look with smart makeup. For this, a lip pencil is often used to give the lips a sexy, upbeat and feline look.

The eyeliner is applied to pull the corners of the lips up, creating a sultry grin. Some believe that this image is a new twist in the popular trend with false lips.

It’s very easy to take part in the lipstick fashion. All you need is two lip pencils; one dark liner and one nude.

Using a flesh-colored lip pencil, line up your lips as usual. From there, you’ll take dark eyeliner and an oval lip line, going straight along the Cupid’s arc rather than defining it. Stretch the lip pencil by swinging it on the sides, and voila.

For a more exaggerated look, you can simply use a clear gloss to blend everything together, or apply a flesh-colored lipstick on top to make it look more natural.