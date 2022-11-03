What is the red nail theory in TikTok?

TikTok users have gone viral thanks to their videos talking about the “red nail theory” — but what is it and how does it apply to dating? Here’s everything you need to know about the trend.

The TikTok social media platform has become a place where content creators from all over the world can discuss a variety of topics, including fashion, fitness, comedy and more.

One of the topics that continues to trigger conversations in the app is dating and relationships. People like to share their weirdest first date stories, as well as dating tips and more in videos that can garner millions of views and likes.

“The theory of red nails” is one of the topics that attracted a lot of attention on TikTok, but caused a mixed reaction from the audience.

Explaining the theory, a girlbosstown user says that every time she applies red nail polish, some guy comments on it and adds: “And then it dawned on me. In the 90s, when we were growing up, women had a lot of red nails, especially our moms. And, oddly enough, I think men are attracted to red nails because they remind them of their moms.”

It is clear that the theory has divided opinions about the application. Some have made videos in which they report that they also received more compliments when wearing red nails, and several commenters said that next time they are even going to try red nail polish.

Others, however, were less convinced. “Sigmund Freud wins every day,” said one commentator. “I think it’s just easy for them to notice this color,” said another.

Videos about the theory continue to collect hundreds of thousands of likes and views on the app, as more and more people experiment with red nails, and commentators still disagree on whether the theory has any validity.